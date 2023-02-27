Grandfather of 2 refuses to attend son's wedding, spends evening with ex-wife instead

A father's dedication to his son is undeniable, but his dedication to his son's ex-wife is equally as remarkable, which has landed a dad in hot water, as he describes in his Reddit post .

The author, a father of a young man, starts off by explaining that his son married, young, despite his father pleas. He elaborates further :

“After graduating high school my son moved 3 states away for college. At 19 he married a girl he met, I tried convincing him to wait because I personally felt he was too immature. They both dropped out and moved back here to his hometown. At 20 they had their first child, a beautiful little girl. 16 months later, my DIL gave birth to their second child, a little boy.”

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and the daughter-in-law and her two young children were left without a support system :

“I sat my son down numerous times to speak with him regarding his marriage. He refused to take responsibility, blamed her for everything even when I directly pointed out where he was the sole problem. Our DIL filed for divorce, my son 3 days later was on Facebook announcing his new girlfriend. A month later, they were engaged.”

The father and his wife showed their support and compassion for the daughter-in-law by helping her financially and offering her an apartment.

And despite the father's disapproval of his son's decision to quickly remarry, he still planned to attend the wedding— that is, until his wife pushed him to spend the evening with the daughter-in-law, an act of kindness and support. He explains his decision in his post:

“My daughter and I decided to spend the evening with his ex. I couldn’t imagine her sitting alone, while her kid’s attended their father’s wedding. She was taken aback that I didn’t end up attending his wedding. We took her out to distract her mind. I just wanted her to know, she’ll always be considered family to us.”

Unfortunately, the father's decision to not attend the wedding caused a rift between him and his son. The author concludes :

“The next morning, my son called to tell me how much of a horrible father I am for not attending his wedding. Few days later he caught wind that I spent the wedding evening with his ex. He said that was the ultimate form of betrayal, and further myself and his sister would have to earn an relationship with him on his terms only.”

What do you think?

Did the author make the right choice by refusing to attend his son’s wedding, and spending the evening with his ex-daughter-in-law instead to distract her from what would have otherwise been a horrible evening?

Or was the author wrong to choose his son’s ex-wife over his child, and should have attended the wedding out of support?

