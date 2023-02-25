Man who doesn't reveal girlfriend is a professional sports cheerleader shamed by friend for 'making him look stupid'

A man who is dating a woman with two jobs introduced her to his friends based on her academic job, rather than her job related to her looks. He has been shamed by a friend for ‘embarrassing’ him after not disclosing his girlfriend’s second job, and details the incident on Reddit .

The author starts off by explaining that he ‘hit the jackpot’ when it comes to his girlfriend, but not for the reason people think. He elaborates further :

“[Claire] is very beautiful like I said. She is also very smart and driven. She has a future all planned out. I jokingly said I was interested in being part of that future. She said my sister had already half convinced her I was a good idea.”

As detailed by Research Gate , a woman’s physical appearance and looks can have a big impact on her career. Though attractiveness was once seen as a positive for women in the workforce, data has shown that it can have a negative effect on their career trajectories , especially in cases where they’re objectified by senior management.

The author’s sister was friends with Claire first, and convinced her friend to give her brother a try and go out on a date. The two hit it off, and have been together for over a year. His friends think he’s ‘fluked’ himself into the ‘best relationship’ ever.

That said, the pair was recently at a party, where the author introduced his girlfriend as studying child psychology and working on her Master’s degree. His friend started making fun of the coupling, and very quickly took his joking too far :

“My friend started joking around about her being able to make more money as a model or something. I told my friend he was being [rude] talking about her looks and he should drop it. He did not. He even started making beauty and the beast comments. He was rude but never vulgar.”

After some time, the girlfriend went to grab her phone to teach the ‘rude’ friend a lesson. The author elaborates :

“He wouldn't. Drop it. He may have been a little jealous and drunk. [Claire] finally went on her phone and showed him some pictures of herself in the uniform from the job she does for fun. She is a cheerleader for a sports team. She then told him how little the job pays. She only auditioned for the professional squad because they do a lot of work with children's charities. She said that she was tired of people like him thinking all she had to offer was her looks. He got embarrassed and left.”

Since that incident, the friend has texted the author, and is not at all happy :

“He called me up later and said I was a [terrible person] for not telling him I'm dating a cheerleader. I said I'm not. I'm dating Claire, a woman who is on her way to being a child psychologist. He said that I should have told him so he wouldn't have [said so much] about her looks.”

The author concludes that he doesn’t feel it’s his place to tell people, as his girlfriend rarely tells anyone about her second job. The friend is angry that he was humiliated in public in front of all their friends.

What do you think?

Was the author doing his friend a disservice by not revealing sooner that his girlfriend also works as a cheerleader for a professional sports team?

Or is he being a good partner by highlighting her intelligence rather than her looks, and introducing her profession as the one she is seriously pursuing, rather than the one she does as a hobby?

