Event planner refuses to cancel on event after hearing about medical diagnosis boyfriend heard from doctor

Gillian Sisley

A man who recently learned a diagnosis for some off symptoms in his body didn’t get the sympathy or concern from his girlfriend he was expecting. The girlfriend wrote about the event in a Reddit post after her boyfriend became incredibly upset, and she wants to know whether or not she was in the wrong.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, who is a professional event planner, explains that there are a lot of perks that come along with the job, as she further elaborates in her post:

“I always get invites or tickets to go high end events. There was a huge event coming up that I was really excited to go to! I asked my boyfriend (27) 3 days before the event to accompany me and he said yes. So originally, the plan was my boyfriend, my step sister and myself.”

However, on the day of the event, the boyfriend told the author that he had a doctor’s appointment, so he wasn’t sure he’d be able to attend the event. She explains:

“I said ‘no problem’ and I waited for him to return home. A couple hours later he texted me and said he has something to tell me. I got worried and called him immediately. I asked if everything was okay and he said he was diagnosed with anemia so he’ll have to take supplements.”

The author expressed how sorry she was to hear this news, and asked if he would still be able to attend the event. He said he would skip this one, and the author confirmed she would just go with her stepsister. Her boyfriend didn’t like the sound of this:

“He got upset and hung up. I called him back but he started an argument about how I’m selfish for going out while he’s going through something. I told him that this event is the only event my sister really wanted to attend and I promised her that I would take her months prior. I even told him I’ll see him the next day and he said be safe and hung up.”

The author did attend the event, and after she got home she gave her boyfriend a call. He picked up the phone and wasn’t happy:

“His first words were “look who cares about me again” I said “I’m too tired for this” and he responded by saying that of course I’m tired - I went out without him knowing he’s upset but I love partying and meeting new people so much that I didn’t think to stay with him on the phone. I told him he’s being ridiculous and I would have stayed if it were just us who planned to go. He said my priorities are off and I’m ignorant.”

What do you think?

Was the author indeed being selfish by attending an event after learning her boyfriend has a medical diagnosis, and should have stayed behind to make sure he was alright?

Or does a person learning they need to take some vitamins not a good enough reason to expect a professional to miss an important work event, and to guilt-trip the author in this way is just plain manipulative?

