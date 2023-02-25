Heavily pregnant woman sitting in massage chair refuses to give it up for group of teenagers requesting service

A pregnant woman who was treating herself to ice cream was harassed by a pair of teenagers who wanted to use the massage chair she was sitting in. The pregnant woman has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for refusing.

The author, who is currently 8 months pregnant, is ready to pop and is very uncomfortable. She’s been trying to treat herself leading up to her due date, and recently went out for a snack to treat herself. She explains further :

“All of the tables surrounding the shop, as well as some nearby sofas were taken. Because of that, after getting my ice cream, I decided to sit on one of the two massage chairs that were close, and it eat there."

As far as etiquette when it comes to pregnancy, it is generally understood by society that seating in public spaces should be offered to pregnant women, elderly people, and those with disabilities that affect their mobility. That said, not everyone agrees with with this ideology.

The author continues that she took a comfortable seat, as standing for too long is very uncomfortable for her. However, not long after sitting down, she was confronted by a couple :

“Once I started eating the snack, I got approached by a couple that was in their late teens, or perhaps early twenties. They asked me to get off the chair, since I wasn't getting a massage, and they wanted to receive such a service together, which I refused to do.”

Already being tired and having difficulty standing, the author offered a suggestion of her own :

"In return, I offered to leave once I finished eating, or if they found me a different place to sit, since I could not stand for more than a few minutes at a time, and had a relatively large dessert that I wanted to finish."

The couple didn’t react well to her suggestion, and made it clear how they felt :

“She told me to stop acting as if I was ill, that just because I was pregnant, the world did not revolve around me, and because I was not paying for a massage I had no right to sit on the chair."

A security guard eventually got involved, and he sided with the author, suggesting the couple could make use of the one chair available and take turns. The young teenage girl called the author ‘selfish’ for refusing to move.

What do you think?

Is the author justified to use the empty massage chair, since all of the others are taken up and she’s completely exhausted?

Or was she indeed taking up a chair meant for massage service, and for her to refuse to move was selfish, as the couple was entitled to the chairs because they wanted to use them for the intended purpose?

