Bridezilla refuses to make 'wheelchair accessible' wedding so that niece can attend: 'Never been more disappointed’

Single mother of an 8-year-old girl who uses a wheelchair is absolutely devastated after her sister refuses to change her wedding venue to make it more wheelchair accessible. The single mother has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she is in the wrong.

The author, a mother who is raising her child on her own, elaborates on the realities of their life due to her daughter’s medical condition:

“Mia has been disabled since the day she was born and needs wheelchair assistance and constant care whenever she is awake. I absolutely love her to death and it’s only been us during this entire journey, so I’m definitely super protective of my little girl.”

When choosing a venue for one’s wedding, experts advise considering accessibility for all differently abled guests, from accommodating the elderly to ensuring those with mobility issues have everything they need to be comfortable and accommodated, as detailed by Brides.com .

The author continues that her sister is set to be married in 6 months. The bride has decided along with her groom to host a small, beachside wedding. The author clarifies further :

“Basically a 35-person ceremony right by the water followed by a bonfire and barbecue also in the sand. She said she just wanted to let me know before she sent the official invite because of Mia. I truly have never been more shocked and disappointed in my sister. You would think she would at least check in with me before she reserved the beach space because Mia obviously can’t come.”

When she confronted the author about her concerns, she expressed how ‘absolutely heartbroken’ her daughter would be, because she loves her aunt and won’t be able to attend.

The bride, however, stated back that she’s already taken accessibility for her niece into consideration when choosing the venue:

“Cassidy immediately started deflecting saying her and Max checked to make sure the beach had a sand-friendly wheelchair for me to rent ($110/day) … the audacity to ask your guests to be paying just to make it to the event (especially when she knows I cannot afford this). Then she said how she will not change the location because her and Max met on this very beach and it has been their dream ever since to get married here after they also got engaged here.”

The author then demanded her sister pay for the wheelchair rental, but the bride refused because she and her groom are already working with a small wedding budget, and they didn’t have the funds for it.

What do you think?

Is the author justified to be furious with the wedding venue, since the only way her daughter can attend is if she has to rent a special wheelchair at her own expense?

Or did the bride already go above and beyond to ensure that her wedding venue could indeed accommodate her niece’s disability, and her sister has no right to be disappointed with her?

