Man with plan to propose to girlfriend of 5 years at risk of exposure by girl's best friend: 'She will 100% be hurt'

A 20-something man plans to propose to his girlfriend of 5 years, and her best friend recently heard about the details of his plans and isn’t happy. This woman has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she should warn her best friend about the proposal before it happens.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a 26-year-old woman, begins by stating that her best friend and boyfriend have been together for 5 years now, which is why he has included her in some of the planning, as she clarifies in her post :

“A while back he reached out to me to help figure out ring size and the set up so he could make this the most magical day for her. Having known my friend for over 20+ years, I know exactly how she wants her proposal to go and who she wants to be there, so I relayed all this information to him months ago via texts and over the phone. I even took the time to covertly find and confirm which ring she would love the most.”

According to Singapore Brides , when planning to propose it’s best to just keep one or two people in the loop so that the secret doesn't get revealed. It is also recommended to consult the best friend of the person one wants to propose to , as they may be a fantastic source of information about the type of ring or ideal proposal that special someone has in mind.

However, the boyfriend has not made the author privy to all of his plans, which has resulted in the author being very concerned about how the proposal is going to play out. She explains:

“Recently, through a mutual friend, I found out he started a group text between his friends and his family to set up the time and date of the proposal. He has not only excluded myself, but he has completely excluded her family and other close friends from the event. He is planning on only having his “boys” and family present for the occasion, and knowing my friend this would ultimately break her heart not being able to share this moment with her loved ones.”

Out of concern for her best friend of 20 years, the author contacted the boyfriend and expressed her worries about his plans, but her words were not received well :

“At first he was dodging my questions, then just outright said “this is my proposal and I’ve spent enough time and money to choose how I do it, just be happy for your friend. It’s not like you’re not coming to the wedding.”

The author says that things got even worse when she ran into her best friend's parents at the grocery store and subtly inquired about whether or not they thought their daughter would get engaged soon, and they expressed that they ‘didn’t think so’, even though the author knows that the proposal is scheduled for this coming weekend.

The author knows for a fact that her best friend wants her boyfriend to get the parents’ blessing before the proposal happens. This is a particular reason why she's considering telling her best friend about the plans, as she concludes in her post :

“My friend wears her heart on her sleeve, and I can predict how this event will go down when she sees all of his close friends and family and none of hers. Considering her previous sentiments about his lack of interest in her family/life, she will 100% see this as being hurtful and selfish and I know she’ll cry.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely tell her best friend about the proposal plans, since she knows after 20 years of friendship that her best friend will be disappointed if none of her loved ones are included?

Or should the author absolutely keep her mouth shut and let things play out as they will, as this may be a situation that prompts the couple to have a larger conversation about whether their values are aligned and whether they should be getting married, to begin with?

—

