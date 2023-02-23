17-year-old who recently lost her mother tells stepmom to 'drop dead' in front of whole family after inheritance debacle

A teenage girl who lost her mother just over a year ago has clapped back at her father's wife after a dispute over inheritance. She has now written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for telling her stepmom to ‘drop dead’ in front of her whole family.

The author, a 17-year-old teenager, begins by unfortunately explaining that her mother passed away a year ago, which dramatically changed her entire life. She explains further in her post:

“I was living with [my mom] full-time before she passed. She left me a lot of money and her house. Since the house was just going to stay empty until I was done with college my aunt (on my mom's side) and I talked about it and we agreed she would stay there since she's taking care of my grandma and her place was small. I will move back in once I've finished my schooling.”

When it comes to the topic of money and inheritance, things can get a tricky with family members very quickly. Though some may not be happy with how inheritance has been divvied out following the passing of a loved one, The Guardian advises that the wishes of the person who is deceased should be respected, as they assigned their legacy intentionally where they wanted it to go.

The author adds that her father initially made some assumptions about the inheritance, which has now led to massive family conflict:

“My dad assumed my mom left me her money and left the house to my aunt. I didn't correct him because I don't trust my dad or have a great relationship with him. I am currently living with him, his wife Jan, and her twin daughters (17, both lovely people) in a 3-bedroom flat. 2 months ago he found out that my mom left me the house. Since then I haven't heard the end of it, I'm selfish for making us all stay in a tiny flat, I'm spoiled because I won't share my inheritance, I'm a terrible person for making the twins take out [student] loans.”

That said, it was recently the twins’ birthday, which was hosted at the author’s grandmother's house. Most of the family was there, and after opening the author's present—matching bracelets with the twins’ birthstone in it—the two girls turned to the author and asked if that was 'really all they were getting'. When she asked for clarification of what they’d expected, they shared the following:

"They said [my stepmom Jan] said that I was planning on surprising them on their birthday by telling them we were moving into my mom's house and [I was going to help] them with college. My grandma asked Jan if this was true and Jan started in on me again. She asked what she could do to make me stop being a [terrible person], pull my weight, help out, and be fair. I told her she could drop dead. That my mom died for me to get all these things she wanted me to give her daughters. I said if she wanted everything to be fair then she should drop dead and I would share everything I had with her daughters since we would have all lost a mother then.”

At that comment, the author's father and stepmom started yelling at her, while the author's grandmother, aunts, and uncles started yelling at her father and stepmom. A full-blown fight broke out among the entire family, with most of them expressing how furious and disappointed they were in the author's dad and stepmom for expecting the author to share her inheritance with them.

What do you think?

Is the author truly being selfish by not moving her father, stepmom, and stepsisters into her mother's house which she inherited, as well as paying for her stepsisters’ college education?

Or is she entitled to do whatever she wants with her mother's inheritance, and she does not in any way have to share that with her stepsisters or stepmom, who are acting beyond entitled in this situation?

