21-year-old college grad eating on campus blasted for 'embarrassing' fellow student for 'wasting food' in the cafeteria

A young woman who noticed that her fellow student was continually throwing out half of her meal called the student out for ‘wasting food’. After being shamed by a friend for ‘embarrassing’ the poor girl, the author has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she truly was in the wrong for what she did.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a 21-year-old college student, begins by stating that she eats in the same dining hall for lunch every day at school. That said, she’s noticed a certain pattern with one particular classmate. She explains further :

“There’s this girl who I’ve talked to a few times, but I’m not really friends with. She’s kind of quiet, but when she finally talks she seems normal. I’ve sat across from her a few times and noticed how she was eating because it was weird to me. She eats maybe half of her food and kind of plays with it with her fork when she’s “done”.”

Data shows that just under 120 billion pounds of food are wasted in the United States every year, which equates to 130 billion meals that could be served, but have been lost. Shockingly, early 40% of food in America is wasted.

Though the author kept her mouth shut about this issue for a few weeks, she finally ‘snapped’ :

“I had to ask her why she always only ate half her food. She seemed embarrassed, but answered she thought she was more hungry and laughed it off. I then asked her why she made this mistake every time we ate, and that she must have learned by now. She didn’t really answer and left pretty quickly.”

The author mentions that the fellow student doesn’t really show up for lunch much anymore, however, when she has, the author will continue to comment on her eating habits, such as asking the young woman whether or not her parents taught her not to play with her food.

This was the final straw for the fellow student:

“She got really mad at me and told me to stop commenting on her eating habits and that it was none of my business. I told her that it absolutely was since she was sitting at our table and obviously wasting food. She told me to [leave her alone] and threw out the rest of her food (AGAIN!). After she left, one of my friends told me to leave her alone as she seemed like she was having a hard time and maybe had some sort of issue with food.”

The author concludes by stating that she ‘really cares’ about the environment and sustainability, so she doesn’t feel that she needs to apologize, and in fact, feels that she is owed an apology for how rude the fellow student was in response to getting asked a ‘simple question’.

What do you think?

Is the author justified to point out when someone is wasting food, because it’s a real issue for the environment?

Or is it truly not the author’s business how and what someone else eats, and her friend is right in that there seems to be another issue going on here, like possibly an eating disorder?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).