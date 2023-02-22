Stepmom pregnant with first child forces husband to kick out new grad step-daughter so they can design baby's nursery

A woman who is preparing to give birth to her first child is concerned about there not being enough space in their home for the baby to have its own bedroom. For this reason, she’s written on Reddit about how she convinced her husband to kick out his 23-year-old daughter to make room for the new addition to the family.

The author, who lives in a two-bedroom house with her husband and stepdaughter, is struggling with the issue of ‘space’ as they prepare for the newborn baby to join their family. She clarifies :

“Step-daughter and I get along fine, no big issues, but we also are not super close. Now that the baby is coming we need more space, unfortunately, we can't afford a new home. I brought up to my husband asking step-daughter to move out. We really need her room for the new baby and she is an adult with a full time job so it is time for her to be on her own anyway.”

In today’s economy, data shows that a new graduate will make between $16,000-$40,000 per year at their first job, but to afford to live alone in an apartment in the US they must make three times that amount to meet the 30% of income spent on living costs, which is the recommended percentage. Thus, it is virtually impossible for new graduates to be able to afford to live alone, and they must have at least one or two roommates to afford this reality, as reported by the Huffington Post.

The couple brought their request up to the 23-year-old, and tried their best to paint things in a positive light, but that didn’t quite work out :

“Privately she told my husband that even though she has a full time job she cannot afford to live on her own. My husband told her she did not need to move out so now we are scrambling trying to find space for the new baby.”

The author continued that she wasn’t about to give up so quickly :

“I tried to talk to her about it again. I offered to help her find a roommate and she snapped and told me to just leave her alone. When my husband got home from work he was mad at me and told me to not bring it up anymore. Things have been awkward and uncomfortable since, making my pregnancy very stressful.”

What do you think?

Is it absolutely reasonable for the author to request her 23-year-old stepdaughter move out, to make more room for the new baby coming into the world?

Or is she being a terrible stepparent, and is clearly trying to push her stepdaughter out of the picture to make room for her new ‘happy family’, even though the young woman can’t afford to move out quite yet?

