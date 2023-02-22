8-month pregnant woman keeps baby a secret until false labor at sister's baby shower: 'Really thought I was in labor'

A woman who has been keeping her entire pregnancy a secret let it slip after she experienced Braxton Hicks contractions at her sister-in-law’s baby shower party. She’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for keeping so tight-lipped about it.

The author, an 8-month-pregnant wife, kept her pregnancy under wraps for a very specific reason, as she details in her post :

“We planned to tell people around this time, but a few months after my pregnancy my [sister-in-law] found out she was pregnant, and then it just felt awkward to announce. We wanted to wait for the right time. When we were 17, we found out I was pregnant I had complications, and I gave birth to my preemie stillborn at 25 weeks. So this pregnancy we’ve been extra cautious, and secretive.”

Due to miscarriages being a possible outcome of some pregnancies, most people choose to wait about 12 weeks before announcing their pregnancy to loved ones, just in case complications arise along the way.

When the sister-in-law’s baby shower came up, the author wasn’t planning to attend but her sister-in-law begged her to, so she attended while trying to still not let the family know what was happening. But things didn’t quite go as planned :

“It was all going well, no one noticed, I mean I got a few looks but no one asked me anything. Then about an hour in I started having tiny cramps, that eventually got more aggressive. I told my husband we need to leave I need to go to the hospital. As we were walking a sharp pain hit me and I grabbed the picnic table next to me and almost stumbled over causing attention to myself.”

People surrounded the author, asking what was wrong, and in his panic, the author’s husband announced that his wife was in labor and they needed to get to the hospital. Once they actually arrived at the hospital, they learned it was just false labor, but the damage had already been done, as the author concludes with :

“My husband and I both had angry text messages from [sister-in-law] and other guests at the party about us hiding the pregnancy, how messed up it was, and how they couldn’t believe I showed up pregnant and was secret about it. How I had a “babystunt” at someone else’s shower, just a lot of not-nice text. Not one asking if I was alright.”

Was it understandable that the author hid her pregnancy from her family the entire time, considering her traumatic history of miscarriages?

Or was the author indeed being selfish to hide the pregnancy for 8 months, and it was even worse that she attended someone else’s baby shower at all knowing how close she was to give birth?

