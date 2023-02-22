Working man who is 'cold' toward new coworker shamed for not being more 'social' after awkward misunderstanding

Gillian Sisley

A man who has been accused of acting cold towards a new coworker of his wrote a Reddit post justifying his behavior, and asking whether or not he's in the wrong for not being as social with this person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V6Bv_0kvMUu8200
Photo byUK Black TechonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by describing himself as a 'super social guy' at work. Not only is this just his personality, but it is quite literally part of his job to improve morale among his colleagues.

That said, while he's generally quite well-liked by others, there is one new colleague of his with whom he acts somewhat cold. He clarifies:

"I admit to giving her a wide berth but that is just because during her first week before we'd been introduced, I noticed someone had dropped a key card in the lobby, I recognised her face and approached her at her desk when I got to our floor, she looked apprehensive about me approaching so I slapped on a smile and went to speak. I just got out an "excuse me but I think--" before she interrupted with what sounded like a pre prepared speech about how she wants to keep work and personal life separate and didn't wish to engage unless it was work related. I didn't say anything and just placed her card on her desk and left it at that.”

While having strong relationships at work is important, it’s also equally as important to keep these relationships professional. Ways to do this are to put in the time with colleagues, work on communication skills, create boundaries, and understand the needs of the job first.

Though the colleague did approach the author at lunch that day to apologize, and explain that she thought he was going to ask her out, she gave her apology in front of a crowd of people, which meant the author had to further explain himself to others, which just left more of a sour taste in his mouth:

"Overall she made me uncomfortable and feel guilty for being friendly, so I tend to follow her rules and only send her emails in group threads.”

That said, his distant behavior around her has been noticed, and she’s complained to other coworkers that she doesn't get invited to outside work events or lunches when the author coordinates events with other people.

What do you think?

Is the author justly paranoid around this woman, considering she jumped to conclusions and didn't give him a chance to properly introduce himself, which has now defined their working relationship?

Or should the author, as the social person at work, give his colleague a second chance and start inviting her to events, considering she's feeling sad and left out?

