Man who told ‘lucky’ girlfriend he can take home 'any woman' he wants shocked when he’s left stranded at bar

A drunk man who told his partner that she was lucky he was going home with her was furious after she left him at the bar even though she was his designated driver. The girlfriend has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for abandoning her boyfriend and his friends at the bar.

The author, a 33-year-old woman who has been dating her boyfriend for 4 years, starts off by explaining that her partner has an annual plan with his pals from high school. She clarifies in her post :

“He has a tradition of meeting up with his high school friends at a bar for Super Bowl every year. It’s often the only time in a year he gets to see some of these friends because they’re busy with their families and life.”

Drinking in a social setting, especially among men, has been proven by science to affect social behaviors, such as increased aggression, self-disclosure, as well as being more adventurous. For some people, their personality is significantly altered when they consume alcohol.

While the author doesn't like football, she's happy to drop her boyfriend off at the bar and then pick him up when he's ready to come home. That said, she also explains that her boyfriend tends to drink a lot at this annual event, which led to a confrontation between the two of them :

"He was pretty drunk and he started getting handsy in a way that I wasn’t comfortable with out in public. So I politely asked him to stop. I didn’t want to make a scene so I leaned in to whisper in his ear asking to stop. He got angry and whispered back ‘You should consider yourself lucky that I’m going home with you. I could go home with any woman here if I wanted to.’”

Completely shocked, the author excused herself to go to the bathroom but actually ended up leaving the bar, which meant her boyfriend no longer had a drive. Unfortunately, he had promised two of his friends would drive home too, though the author didn't know about this. She explains :

“My boyfriend was furious when he came home and still is this morning. He slept on the couch and we had an argument before he left for work. He says I embarrassed him by just up and leaving. He vehemently denies saying what he did, doesn’t recall getting handsy and insists he wasn’t “that drunk” last night.”

The author also explains that one of the friends called his wife to pick them up, and she had to wake up their toddler to collect everyone. The wife texted the author the next morning and told the author she was in the wrong for leaving the group of men drunk and stranded.

