Pregnant woman who ditched brother-in-law's funeral upset after sister misses baby shower: 'Can't just put life on hold'

A woman who recently had her baby shower and posted about the event on social media has been shamed by her sister for being 'insensitive'. The pregnant mother has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for her actions.

The author, a mother of a 3-year-old with another baby on the way, begins by explaining that she recently had her baby shower. That said, there is some tragedy looming over her entire family, as she explains :

"Me and my sister were pregnant around the same time. Her baby was due a month after mine. Unfortunately, my sister and BIL were in a tragic accident a few months ago, and she lost the baby.”

Coping with grief and significant loss looks different for every person. Someone who is coping with intense grief is advised by mental health experts to lean on loved ones for support, accept the new reality of their situation, and reach out for mental health support from professionals.

The author continues that due to this tragedy, she told her sister it was okay if she didn't want to come to the bridal shower, and the sister did not attend. Following the event, the author posted some photos of the event, which prompted a lot of family drama to unfold :

"Afterwards I posted photos on social media. Only two, one with all my friends and one with me, my husband and 3 yo. I had the caption "Growing our beautiful family". My sister sent me a text about the photos and caption. I replied I'm sorry, but I told her before I was having the baby shower. She said having it is fine but got upset at me 'flaunting' it. Again, I said sorry she feels this way but I do want to share my news too.”

Though this all may seem innocent enough, it became clear in the comment section of the Reddit post that the author intentionally left out some very important details. One of her responses read :

"My BIL died in the accident so [my sister] didn't want to see weddings. We also had issues over BIL's funeral which she went off at me for. I'm trying to be patient with her because I get she's hurting, but I can't just put my life on hold."

The author also admitted in the comment section that she didn't attend her brother-in-law's wedding because she had a dress fitting for her upcoming wedding, which resulted in her sister being quite mad at her.

