'You're a failure': 15-year-old who wants to be a 'rich landlord' shames his father for renting and not owning property

A concerned father of a teenage boy worries that his son's ambitions are leading to a problematic and toxic mindset. He turned to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed when addressing his son's concerning views.

The author, a father of a 15-year-old boy, starts off by explaining that his son has financial ambitions, but the dad worries that the teen’s mindset has become very skewed by the internet. He explains in his post :

“My son has taken a keen interest in becoming a landlord but has also started insulting me for not owning my own house. I am glad to see he has taken some initiative however I am concerned about his mindset. We currently live in an apartment and he has told me that I am a "failure" and a "rentoid" and that he is "embarrassed to be related to someone without any land."

In the wake of a significant housing crisis all over the world, more debates are coming up about whether or not it is unethical and exploitative to be a landlord today. The Guardian reports that while being a landlord isn't inherently unethical, and landlords are necessary to invest in housing and the economy, it is also advised that landlords treat their tenants with dignity and respect, as is the tenant's right to be treated as such.

Though the author has tried to talk to his son about the fact that the things he said are very privileged and problematic, the teen doesn't seem to be getting the message. The author clarifies :

“I tried to explain to him that houses cost a lot and that I have worked very hard to provide for our family and that there is nothing wrong with choosing to rent. I also explained to him that Landlords often mistreat their tenants and that if he wants to be a landlord he should work on being a kind one, however, he has insisted that it is the right of landlords to charge whatever they want and has said when he is a landlord he wants to "evict single mothers" which I found very concerning.”

The author adds that his son spends a lot of time on the internet, and worries that online ideas may be influencing his thinking. He concludes that while he's glad his son is interested in more than just playing video games, and that he's showing some real initiative, he still has very valid concerns :

"His words hurt me and I feel his mindset is not constructive and compassionate. I don't want to discourage this newfound success but I am very worried about him.”

Should the author indeed be concerned about his son's new attitude, as well as the very privileged and inflammatory views that he has when it comes to people who rent versus own property?

Or is he just a teenage boy trying to figure out what he wants to do in life, and the author shouldn't be too concerned about how his ambition is being portrayed through his words?

