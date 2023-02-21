'You're a failure': 15-year-old who wants to be a 'rich landlord' shames his father for renting and not owning property

Gillian Sisley

A concerned father of a teenage boy worries that his son's ambitions are leading to a problematic and toxic mindset. He turned to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed when addressing his son's concerning views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pivms_0kv9e8a100
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a father of a 15-year-old boy, starts off by explaining that his son has financial ambitions, but the dad worries that the teen’s mindset has become very skewed by the internet. He explains in his post:

“My son has taken a keen interest in becoming a landlord but has also started insulting me for not owning my own house. I am glad to see he has taken some initiative however I am concerned about his mindset. We currently live in an apartment and he has told me that I am a "failure" and a "rentoid" and that he is "embarrassed to be related to someone without any land."

In the wake of a significant housing crisis all over the world, more debates are coming up about whether or not it is unethical and exploitative to be a landlord today. The Guardian reports that while being a landlord isn't inherently unethical, and landlords are necessary to invest in housing and the economy, it is also advised that landlords treat their tenants with dignity and respect, as is the tenant's right to be treated as such.

Though the author has tried to talk to his son about the fact that the things he said are very privileged and problematic, the teen doesn't seem to be getting the message. The author clarifies:

“I tried to explain to him that houses cost a lot and that I have worked very hard to provide for our family and that there is nothing wrong with choosing to rent. I also explained to him that Landlords often mistreat their tenants and that if he wants to be a landlord he should work on being a kind one, however, he has insisted that it is the right of landlords to charge whatever they want and has said when he is a landlord he wants to "evict single mothers" which I found very concerning.”

The author adds that his son spends a lot of time on the internet, and worries that online ideas may be influencing his thinking. He concludes that while he's glad his son is interested in more than just playing video games, and that he's showing some real initiative, he still has very valid concerns:

"His words hurt me and I feel his mindset is not constructive and compassionate. I don't want to discourage this newfound success but I am very worried about him.”

What do you think?

Should the author indeed be concerned about his son's new attitude, as well as the very privileged and inflammatory views that he has when it comes to people who rent versus own property?

Or is he just a teenage boy trying to figure out what he wants to do in life, and the author shouldn't be too concerned about how his ambition is being portrayed through his words?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# renting# wealth# landlords# economy

Comments / 4

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
131K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Teen who refuses to babysit ADHD stepsiblings accused by 'spiteful' stepmom of 'sneaking out', despite being in her room

A teen who refuses to babysit her stepsiblings is being harassed by her stepmom for not doing so, and despite the teen’s complaints, her father thinks she’s exaggerating. She’s written on Reddit about how she exposed her stepmother’s behavior, which has resulted in conflict between her dad and stepmom.

Read full story

Mom of 2 refuses to invite 'complaining' stepson on family vacation: 'I don't want to pay for him'

A 26-year-old woman is facing a sticky conflict with her partner and three children, two of which are hers and one of which is her partner's son. She’s taken to Reddit to explain why she doesn’t want to bring her stepson on an upcoming family vacation.

Read full story

Asian woman refuses to stop cooking 'stinky' food despite demands from roommate's girlfriend who doesn't pay rent

This is a story of a disagreement between roommates and a ‘squatter’, with the author feeling as if they are in the right, pleading their case in a Reddit post rant. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story

Man who hacks his girlfriend's laptop to 'uncover secrets' dragged for invading her privacy: 'I have a right to know'

A recent Reddit post has sparked a fiery debate about trust and privacy in relationships after a man hacks into his girlfriend’s laptop when she refuses to tell him the secret name she’s writing under online.

Read full story

Pastor begs wife to raise 'affair twins' to save his reputation in church community: 'That's not my monkey'

The wife of a pastor has been left devastated after her husband admitted to having an affair with one of his parishioners, who passed away while giving birth to his twins. He is asking his wife to raise the surviving baby ‘as her own’, and she’s left to grapple with the devastating situation, as outlined in her Reddit post.

Read full story
1 comments

Single mother grounds 16-year-old for abandoning siblings into stranger's care during health emergency

A single mom found herself in a precarious health emergency, resulting in the need for her oldest daughter to babysit last minute, as she details in her Reddit post. The teenager, however, shirked her duties, causing the author to ground the teen for her irresponsible behavior.

Read full story
1 comments

23-year-old college student refuses to pay rent after years of managing all household chores for family of 7

At 23 years old, an individual is likely to feel the pressure of taking on many responsibilities. These exact realities were highlighted by a college student in a Reddit post who refuses to pay rent to his parents, and causes real conflict when he moves out.

Read full story
1 comments

New mom bans mother-in-law's new husband from her home for 'sexist' behavior: 'I don't want him in my house'

A mother of a newborn baby girl has drawn a line in the sand and banned her mother-in-law’s sexist husband from visiting. Her mother-in-law is pushing back, and the author has written about the incident on Mumsnet to get advice for moving forward.

Read full story
30 comments

Sister-in-law used to being the boss kicks baby and parents out of bedroom so her 5-year-old can have 'peaceful' sleep

During a recent visit to her in-law’s place, a woman laments that her baby and husband were kicked out of the bedroom they were staying in because her sister-in-law demanded the room. She’s written about the incident on Mumsnet to ask how she should proceed.

Read full story
127 comments

Woman who dumps prankster boyfriend over 'cruel' jokes nearly calls 911: 'My heart just sank'

A woman who was dating someone with an affinity for pranks has decided to break up with him after his most recent prank. She’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s justified in leaving him.

Read full story
18 comments

Grandfather of 2 refuses to attend son's wedding, spends evening with ex-wife instead

A father's dedication to his son is undeniable, but his dedication to his son's ex-wife is equally as remarkable, which has landed a dad in hot water, as he describes in his Reddit post.

Read full story
4 comments

Mother-in-law who insists on 'no rules' for grandkids when she visits furious after kid's mom moves out in protest

A mother of two isn’t comfortable with in-laws breaking her house rules with the kids has been shamed for setting boundaries, and she’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong.

Read full story
120 comments

Dog owner enraged after pregnant fiancee refuses to help find escape-artist dog: 'Selfish behavior'

A woman recently posed a question on Reddit to find out if she’s in the wrong for her behavior towards her pregnant fiancee, after she requested help to look for their shared dog.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman expecting 1st child ignores cousin who congratulated her on secret pregnancy: 'I was shocked she knew'

A woman surprised to be pregnant with her first baby was deeply offended after her cousin found out about her pregnancy, which she’d been keeping under wraps. The expectant mom has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she overreacted to the situation.

Read full story
43 comments

Neighbor utterly enraged after daughter is taken to KFC rather than Pizza Express by young mom: 'I did this as a favour'

A mother who turned to her neighbor as a favor to look after her youngest daughter is furious after the child was treated to fast food for lunch. The neighbor who was doing the favor turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was wrong to go to a different restaurant than originally specified.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman who is dating father with 3 kids from 3 different mothers horrified about potential relationship 'red flag'

A woman who is currently seeing a man with multiple children all from different mothers is wondering whether or not she should cut and run away from this man. She’s turned to a discussion board on Mumsnet to get advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
100 comments

Mother who dislikes spoiled, rude 17-year-old daughter laments how much teen makes everyone in family suffer

A mother who is not at all a fan of her teenage daughter has turned to Mumsnet to ask for advice as to how she should proceed when she can’t stand her own kid. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story
81 comments

30-year-old woman who expects birthday guests to pay $355 for lavish trip shocked after DD drops out of holiday

A woman who is about to turn 30 has invited her guests to celebrate this big milestone with a rather expensive and luxurious itinerary. One of her friends is considering declining the invite, explaining in a Mumsnet post that each year has gotten more and more over-the-top.

Read full story
180 comments

Grandson deemed 'failure to launch' by boomer grandparents for not owning a house at 22: 'They live in a fantasy land'

A young man who is currently working 2 minimum wage jobs has been labeled a ‘failure’ by his grandparents for not yet being a homeowner. He’s written on Reddit about how ridiculous he believes his grandparents to be.

Read full story
89 comments

Man who doesn't reveal girlfriend is a professional sports cheerleader shamed by friend for 'making him look stupid'

A man who is dating a woman with two jobs introduced her to his friends based on her academic job, rather than her job related to her looks. He has been shamed by a friend for ‘embarrassing’ him after not disclosing his girlfriend’s second job, and details the incident on Reddit.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy