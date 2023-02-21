Female engineer who refuses to stay in Tesla car when 'sexist' man activates self-drive feature labeled 'hysterical'

A systems engineer who was meeting her boyfriend's family for the first time has been condemned for how she behaved on the drive home. She's turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she truly overreacted to the situation.

The author starts off by explaining that she met her boyfriend's family for the first time the other night, and they went out to dinner together. His father was the designated driver, so the author had a few drinks with her meal.

However, things took a turn on the way home from the restaurant. She explains in her post :

“On the way back his dad started asking me "you work on self driving cars, yeah?" (I do, I'm a systems engineer and have job hopped between a handful of autonomy companies.) He started asking me how I liked his Tesla and I joked "just fine as long as you're the one driving it!"”

Although self-driving cars will inevitably be a normal part of our future, as things stand the technology has a long way to go. Tesla's ‘Full Self-Driving’ or ‘Autopilot’ systems have especially come under scrutiny, as since 2016 the federal agency has investigated a total of 35 crashes that have involved the use of these systems in Teslas, with the accidents resulting in a total of 19 deaths .

The father then started bragging about the self-driving system he'd recently installed, and mentioned that he was going to turn it on. The author responded that she wasn't comfortable with this, but her boyfriend's father didn't listen :

"He pulled over and literally started turning [the self-driving feature] on. I was like "I'm not kidding, let me out of the car if you're gonna do this" and my boyfriend's dad and brother started laughing at me, and my boyfriend still wasn't saying anything.”

The father continued to brush aside her pleas, and after the author tried to open the car doors only to find they were locked, she became more forceful and demanded to be let out of the car :

“My boyfriend started trying to tell me to calm down because I was drunk and I told him that it didn't matter, I'd be outta here sober or drunk. He told me to stop cussing in front of his little brother, and I told him to tell his dad to cut [it] out and I wouldn't have anything to cuss over.”

When they arrived back at the author's home, her boyfriend got mad at her and accused her of 'overreacting’ the first time she met his family, and leaving a bad impression.

The author stands by her behavior, expressing to her boyfriend that her comfort level should have been respected, and he and his dad were being ‘sexist’ by not respecting her professional opinion when it came to Tesla's self-driving feature, since she is a systems engineer and has concerns about its safety.

