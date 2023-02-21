Working man who refused to adopt terminally ill girlfriend's son reveals why he did decide to become child’s guardian

A man who originally refused to become the legal guardian of his girlfriend's son after she was dying of cancer has changed his tune, and he's written a post on Reddit about why he's decided to adopt the 6-year-old after all.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author starts off by explaining that he and his ex-girlfriend started dating 7 years ago, and the author quickly became involved in her newborn child's life. He explains further in his post:

"She had a son (6 months at the time). A few months into our relationship, we moved in together to save money, since both of us were renting at the time. I started helping take care of her child whenever I could and we really grew fond of each other, he even started calling me "papa".”

It is every parent's worst nightmare to imagine passing away while their child is young, and knowing they won't be able to be involved in their lives. Cancer.org recommends that a terminally ill parent should make arrangements as early as possible to ensure their child is left with a responsible guardian and will be taken care of once their terminal illness takes hold.

He explains that about 5 years into their relationship his ex-girlfriend broke up with him, and over the last few years he's been moving on with his life despite the sadness of losing his partner and a child he was very fond of.

That said, his ex-girlfriend recently reached out to him with some shocking news :

“She said that she is sick and is in hospital, they removed one of her breasts but recently they found a tumour in her other breast and will need to have it removed as well. She is scared that she might die if it doesn't work out and asked me if I would be willing to become her son's legal guardian and adopt him.”

Though the author originally refused because he didn't think the child would remember him, or that a kid would fit into his current lifestyle of traveling a lot for work, he eventually agreed to go and visit his dying ex-girlfriend. This resulted in the author being reunited with the little boy :

"[He] walks in, says hi, and disappears somewhere. Walks back after a min and starts staring at me - [He says], "Papa? Papa!" and runs at me. Ex starts crying out loud, and I tear up, barely holding myself from crying. It was a great day.”

The author started visiting his ex-girlfriend two to three times a week after that, but unfortunately, her cancer progressed quickly. For this reason, he decided to move forward with the process of adopting his ex-girlfriend's child. That process was started just in the nick of time, as he concludes his post with:

"After two months, the judge made his decision and I finally became a legal guardian. Sadly, my ex passed away, roughly 3 months ago. After which I started the adoption process, which still goes on. Had 2 court hearings so far, and another one will be in ~2 weeks. So far, things went well, so hoping for the best.”

What do you think?

Would you ever be willing to adopt the orphaned child of your ex who left you after years of being together?

Or in most cases should an ex-partner not be considered to be the guardian of an orphan child, and that orphan should instead be placed with their biological family?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).