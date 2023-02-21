Pregnant wife horrified after husband accuses her of betrayal for contact with ‘racist’ dad: 'You're less of a person'

A man who is furious with his pregnant wife for contacting her father labels her as ‘less of a person in his eyes’. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his word choice towards the woman carrying his unborn child.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a married man with a pregnant wife, begins by explaining that he has a son from a previous relationship, as he details in his post :

“I have a six-year-old son that started living with me as his primary guardian when he was three and his mom went back to school. I met my wife through work, and I also met her father, who worked at the same company in a higher role than both of us. My wife knew I had a son, but I said I wouldn't introduce them unless we became a serious couple, because that wouldn't be fair to him.”

Introducing one's child to a new partner should be handled very intentionally and carefully. Psychology Today recommends that parents should wait until they are in a strong and committed relationship that has lasted between 9-12 months before introducing a new partner to their child.

When the author eventually did introduce his son to his wife, they got along really well so he took it a step further to introduce his son to his wife's father. However, it didn't quite go as planned :

“I invited her and her father over for dinner one night, and her father met my son for the first time. He was weird and awkward around my son and made strange comments about his appearance (his mom is black).”

Really put off by the father's comments, his wife told him that she completely ‘cut off’ her father due to his racist comments. The father wasn't invited to their wedding, and the author thought that this was still the case until his wife got pregnant and dropped a bomb on him :

“She has already started maternity leave and has been looking for a new job to start after maternity leave because she doesn't want to stay at her current company. Yesterday she sat me down and told me her dad got her an interview for a job at our old company. She also told me she has been talking to him for a couple months and wants to know how I would feel about him knowing our future child.”

The author didn't take the news well, and said some pretty emotionally charged words . He explains:

“I told her I felt betrayed and I felt like she betrayed my son, who she claimed to think of as her son as well. I told her that she would even ask me that makes her less of a person in my eyes. She started crying and asked me what kind of insensitive jerk would call the woman pregnant with his kid less of a person.”

What do you think?

Did the pregnant woman commit the ultimate betrayal against her husband when she started talking to her racist father again without letting him know?

Or is the author in the wrong for telling his wife that she is ‘less of a person in his eyes’, rather than recognizing that people make mistakes and there's a far more mature way to work through this situation?

