Woman labeled as 'evil stepmother' takes her own kids to dinner while leaving her stepdaughter home alone

A woman who decided to take her kids out for dinner didn’t bring along her stepdaughter, and instead left her alone at home. The little girl’s father has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he overreacted to the situation.

The author, who is the father of a 10-year-old girl, starts off by explaining that he’s been with his fiancee for 2 years, and they’ve slowly been combining their families leading up to the wedding. He clarifies further in his post :

“She has two kids, [12 and 15], with shared custody. It’s an odd arrangement, she has them Jan-June. Early September, she moved into our house. My daughter ‘Charlie’ is 10. For the record, up until recently, she has been an amazing mother figure to Charlie.”

That said, the author indicates that recently things have taken a turn, which first began when his fiancee moved in with him :

“Our first issue was back in November as we discussed bedroom arrangements. She felt her eldest should have a room of her own while living here 6 months out of the year. That would cause Charlie to bunk with her youngest. I however did not allow it because that would encroach Charlie and likely cause her to feel alienated in her own home.”

The author continues that he was recently out of town for a 12-hour work shift, and when he returned, he found his daughter home alone and very upset :

“They went out to eat and left her home. She said when they came back, she was handed a bag of takeout and the food was stone cold. I asked my fiancée to elaborate, to which she confirmed taking only her girls out to an early dinner then took them to play mini golf. Hence why the food was cold, it sat in the car as they played.”

The author was understandably quite distraught about the situation:

“I kept insisting it was extremely rude to exclude Charlie from the outing. She came back with… “But I brought her food home.” She then asked, “Why is it ok for you to go out with just Charlie?” That’s different, in the last 30 days her kids have been here, Charlie and I have only gone grocery shopping or on one occasion took her cat to the vet. That can’t even be compared to what she did.”

The author made it clear to his fiancee that if they were going to work out, she would need to treat Charlie like her own daughter. The fiancee however argued that the author doesn’t know what it’s like to have shared custody of a child, and she should be able to spend alone time with her own kids without Charlie.

Was the author justified to shame his fiancee for ditching his daughter at home alone while she went out to have fun with her daughters, and he should reconsider if he really wants to marry her?

Or does his fiancee have a point in that, since she only has custody of her kids for 6 months of the year, she should be able to make the most out of spending alone time with her children?

