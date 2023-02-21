Woman labeled as 'evil stepmother' takes her own kids to dinner while leaving her stepdaughter home alone

Gillian Sisley

A woman who decided to take her kids out for dinner didn’t bring along her stepdaughter, and instead left her alone at home. The little girl’s father has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he overreacted to the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k91Vp_0ku6sF1l00
Photo byPhoto by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, who is the father of a 10-year-old girl, starts off by explaining that he’s been with his fiancee for 2 years, and they’ve slowly been combining their families leading up to the wedding. He clarifies further in his post:

“She has two kids, [12 and 15], with shared custody. It’s an odd arrangement, she has them Jan-June. Early September, she moved into our house. My daughter ‘Charlie’ is 10. For the record, up until recently, she has been an amazing mother figure to Charlie.”

Every custody agreement is different when it comes to co-parenting, but the foundation of every joint custody agreement is that both parents get to make major decisions in their children’s lives, including how their time is split between living with each parent, as detailed by the Government of Canada.

That said, the author indicates that recently things have taken a turn, which first began when his fiancee moved in with him:

“Our first issue was back in November as we discussed bedroom arrangements. She felt her eldest should have a room of her own while living here 6 months out of the year. That would cause Charlie to bunk with her youngest. I however did not allow it because that would encroach Charlie and likely cause her to feel alienated in her own home.”

The author continues that he was recently out of town for a 12-hour work shift, and when he returned, he found his daughter home alone and very upset:

“They went out to eat and left her home. She said when they came back, she was handed a bag of takeout and the food was stone cold. I asked my fiancée to elaborate, to which she confirmed taking only her girls out to an early dinner then took them to play mini golf. Hence why the food was cold, it sat in the car as they played.”

The author was understandably quite distraught about the situation:

“I kept insisting it was extremely rude to exclude Charlie from the outing. She came back with… “But I brought her food home.” She then asked, “Why is it ok for you to go out with just Charlie?” That’s different, in the last 30 days her kids have been here, Charlie and I have only gone grocery shopping or on one occasion took her cat to the vet. That can’t even be compared to what she did.”

The author made it clear to his fiancee that if they were going to work out, she would need to treat Charlie like her own daughter. The fiancee however argued that the author doesn’t know what it’s like to have shared custody of a child, and she should be able to spend alone time with her own kids without Charlie.

What do you think?

Was the author justified to shame his fiancee for ditching his daughter at home alone while she went out to have fun with her daughters, and he should reconsider if he really wants to marry her?

Or does his fiancee have a point in that, since she only has custody of her kids for 6 months of the year, she should be able to make the most out of spending alone time with her children?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# divorce# custody agreement# children# parenting# relationships

Comments / 11

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
131K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Teen who refuses to babysit ADHD stepsiblings accused by 'spiteful' stepmom of 'sneaking out', despite being in her room

A teen who refuses to babysit her stepsiblings is being harassed by her stepmom for not doing so, and despite the teen’s complaints, her father thinks she’s exaggerating. She’s written on Reddit about how she exposed her stepmother’s behavior, which has resulted in conflict between her dad and stepmom.

Read full story

Mom of 2 refuses to invite 'complaining' stepson on family vacation: 'I don't want to pay for him'

A 26-year-old woman is facing a sticky conflict with her partner and three children, two of which are hers and one of which is her partner's son. She’s taken to Reddit to explain why she doesn’t want to bring her stepson on an upcoming family vacation.

Read full story

Asian woman refuses to stop cooking 'stinky' food despite demands from roommate's girlfriend who doesn't pay rent

This is a story of a disagreement between roommates and a ‘squatter’, with the author feeling as if they are in the right, pleading their case in a Reddit post rant. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story

Man who hacks his girlfriend's laptop to 'uncover secrets' dragged for invading her privacy: 'I have a right to know'

A recent Reddit post has sparked a fiery debate about trust and privacy in relationships after a man hacks into his girlfriend’s laptop when she refuses to tell him the secret name she’s writing under online.

Read full story

Pastor begs wife to raise 'affair twins' to save his reputation in church community: 'That's not my monkey'

The wife of a pastor has been left devastated after her husband admitted to having an affair with one of his parishioners, who passed away while giving birth to his twins. He is asking his wife to raise the surviving baby ‘as her own’, and she’s left to grapple with the devastating situation, as outlined in her Reddit post.

Read full story
1 comments

Single mother grounds 16-year-old for abandoning siblings into stranger's care during health emergency

A single mom found herself in a precarious health emergency, resulting in the need for her oldest daughter to babysit last minute, as she details in her Reddit post. The teenager, however, shirked her duties, causing the author to ground the teen for her irresponsible behavior.

Read full story
1 comments

23-year-old college student refuses to pay rent after years of managing all household chores for family of 7

At 23 years old, an individual is likely to feel the pressure of taking on many responsibilities. These exact realities were highlighted by a college student in a Reddit post who refuses to pay rent to his parents, and causes real conflict when he moves out.

Read full story
1 comments

New mom bans mother-in-law's new husband from her home for 'sexist' behavior: 'I don't want him in my house'

A mother of a newborn baby girl has drawn a line in the sand and banned her mother-in-law’s sexist husband from visiting. Her mother-in-law is pushing back, and the author has written about the incident on Mumsnet to get advice for moving forward.

Read full story
30 comments

Sister-in-law used to being the boss kicks baby and parents out of bedroom so her 5-year-old can have 'peaceful' sleep

During a recent visit to her in-law’s place, a woman laments that her baby and husband were kicked out of the bedroom they were staying in because her sister-in-law demanded the room. She’s written about the incident on Mumsnet to ask how she should proceed.

Read full story
127 comments

Woman who dumps prankster boyfriend over 'cruel' jokes nearly calls 911: 'My heart just sank'

A woman who was dating someone with an affinity for pranks has decided to break up with him after his most recent prank. She’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s justified in leaving him.

Read full story
18 comments

Grandfather of 2 refuses to attend son's wedding, spends evening with ex-wife instead

A father's dedication to his son is undeniable, but his dedication to his son's ex-wife is equally as remarkable, which has landed a dad in hot water, as he describes in his Reddit post.

Read full story
4 comments

Mother-in-law who insists on 'no rules' for grandkids when she visits furious after kid's mom moves out in protest

A mother of two isn’t comfortable with in-laws breaking her house rules with the kids has been shamed for setting boundaries, and she’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong.

Read full story
120 comments

Dog owner enraged after pregnant fiancee refuses to help find escape-artist dog: 'Selfish behavior'

A woman recently posed a question on Reddit to find out if she’s in the wrong for her behavior towards her pregnant fiancee, after she requested help to look for their shared dog.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman expecting 1st child ignores cousin who congratulated her on secret pregnancy: 'I was shocked she knew'

A woman surprised to be pregnant with her first baby was deeply offended after her cousin found out about her pregnancy, which she’d been keeping under wraps. The expectant mom has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she overreacted to the situation.

Read full story
43 comments

Neighbor utterly enraged after daughter is taken to KFC rather than Pizza Express by young mom: 'I did this as a favour'

A mother who turned to her neighbor as a favor to look after her youngest daughter is furious after the child was treated to fast food for lunch. The neighbor who was doing the favor turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was wrong to go to a different restaurant than originally specified.

Read full story
130 comments

Woman who is dating father with 3 kids from 3 different mothers horrified about potential relationship 'red flag'

A woman who is currently seeing a man with multiple children all from different mothers is wondering whether or not she should cut and run away from this man. She’s turned to a discussion board on Mumsnet to get advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
100 comments

Mother who dislikes spoiled, rude 17-year-old daughter laments how much teen makes everyone in family suffer

A mother who is not at all a fan of her teenage daughter has turned to Mumsnet to ask for advice as to how she should proceed when she can’t stand her own kid. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story
81 comments

30-year-old woman who expects birthday guests to pay $355 for lavish trip shocked after DD drops out of holiday

A woman who is about to turn 30 has invited her guests to celebrate this big milestone with a rather expensive and luxurious itinerary. One of her friends is considering declining the invite, explaining in a Mumsnet post that each year has gotten more and more over-the-top.

Read full story
180 comments

Grandson deemed 'failure to launch' by boomer grandparents for not owning a house at 22: 'They live in a fantasy land'

A young man who is currently working 2 minimum wage jobs has been labeled a ‘failure’ by his grandparents for not yet being a homeowner. He’s written on Reddit about how ridiculous he believes his grandparents to be.

Read full story
89 comments

Man who doesn't reveal girlfriend is a professional sports cheerleader shamed by friend for 'making him look stupid'

A man who is dating a woman with two jobs introduced her to his friends based on her academic job, rather than her job related to her looks. He has been shamed by a friend for ‘embarrassing’ him after not disclosing his girlfriend’s second job, and details the incident on Reddit.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy