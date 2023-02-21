'My house isn't a hotel': Man kicks girlfriend's sister out of his house after she is found napping in his bed

A man who allowed his girlfriend’s sister to stay in his home has now given her notice that she needs to get out of his house. He’s written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his decision.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by explaining that he’s been with his girlfriend for 2 years, and she spends a lot of time at his home. He clarifies further :

“We live separately but she's been spending most days at my house. I eventually gave her a key to my place. I'll come home from work and most of the time she'll be there. She basically lives there. Has a lot of her belongings there, showers, sleeps there, etc.”

Every person is entitled to privacy, and it is common for people to have boundaries related to bedrooms and where people sleep. As detailed by Dare to Parent , all adults and children in a household should be clear about their boundaries with their private space, such as what is allowed and what is not.

The author continues that his girlfriend has 4 sisters, and one of them, in particular, is a single mother of a 2-year-old. She will come over from time to time, which wasn’t at all an issue—that is, until it did become an issue. The author explains :

“Here's the problem. I got home Thursday. When I got inside my girlfriend was with her niece. I greet my girlfriend and niece. When I start walking to my bedroom, my girlfriend tells me she set out clothes for me in my gaming room. I ask why? And she says that her sister is taking a nap in my bedroom.”

The author was taken aback by this, and said this wouldn’t do. His girlfriend reasoned that her sister was ‘burnt out’, but the author still didn’t feel this was a good enough reason . He explains in his post:

“I told her that she can't be sleeping in my room, on my bed. That my house isn't a hotel. I could sense my girlfriend getting angry. She's one of those types that is a silent angry.”

His girlfriend then woke her sister, and they promptly left his house. His girlfriend has refused to stay at his home any longer, since it’s ‘not a hotel’ and she’s angry that he wouldn’t let her sister get some rest.

What do you think?

Is it reasonable for the author to feel uncomfortable about his girlfriend’s sister napping in his bed, since this crosses a boundary for him?

Or was he being unsympathetic to a struggling single mother, and he should have more empathy for his girlfriend’s sister?

—

