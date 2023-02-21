16-year-old who decided to 'punish' aunt for excluding her from wedding cheered for returning the favor

A young teen who was banned from attending her aunt's wedding has sent that same energy back by refusing to invite her aunt to her birthday party. The teen's mother has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not what she said to her sister was fair.

The author, who is a mother of a 16-year-old daughter, starts off by explaining that her teen and sister have always had a great relationship. She explains further in her post :

“My daughter grew up extremely close to my sister (23f) because of how small the age gap between them is, and my sister got married in September. However she decided to have a childfree wedding, and my daughter was not invited.”

Child-free weddings have been rising in popularity over the last decade, and while every couple is justified to have their wedding day the way they want, they should be prepared to deal with hurt feelings, define their expectations early, and communicate clearly with guests, as explained by Bride Story .

The teen was quite upset about not being invited to the wedding, but her aunt didn't relent and kept the wedding completely child-free.

With that said, when the teen’s 16th birthday came along, she made her own decision about who would be on the invite list, and the aunt wasn't happy :

“[My daughter] decided to have a small party with me as well as her father and a couple of other close family and friends. My sister wasn't invited, and when she asked me what time she should show up I told her that my daughter was still upset about not being invited to one of her most important events.”

The aunt was distraught about not being invited to her niece’s Sweet 16, and she chastised the author for allowing this behavior:

“My sister asked why I was letting my daughter punish her because she had her wedding how she wanted it. I asked what she expected knowing how close she and my daughter are..”

Meanwhile, the author told her sister that she was completely entitled to make the childfree wedding choice, and that her daughter was only exercising her right to do the exact same thing with her birthday party.

What do you think?

Should the author have encouraged her daughter to be more mature and be the bigger person in this situation by inviting her aunt to her birthday party?

Or was the teen entirely justified to ban her aunt from her birthday party, since her aunt banned her from her wedding, to begin with?

