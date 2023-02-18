Woman with 16-year grudge against brother for stealing thousands of dollars refuses to have relationship with him

Gillian Sisley

A woman who has one sibling with whom she isn’t close due to a messy past refuses to reconnect with him. She’s written about her reasons on Reddit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBMZN_0krmV2wk00
Photo byPhoto by Travis Essinger on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author is a 33-year-old woman, and she has a rather rocky relationship with her brother, who is her only sibling. She explains:

“Our mum was a single mother, and our dad was in prison serving a long sentence, and only got out when I was 17 and Dan was 20. When we were kids, our mum was working two jobs as a housekeeper and as a school lunch lady to make ends neat. We were really broke.”

Coping with the betrayal of a loved one is not a simple process to deal with, as detailed by Very Well Mind. Experts recommend acknowledging the betrayal, taking time to grieve, and then carefully considering how the relationship may or may not look moving forward.

The author continues that she got a job in retail to contribute to the household as well as save up for her university tuition.

She adds that her brother Dan got a co-worker pregnant, and got full custody of the baby after the mother suffered from psychosis. While the author, her mother, Dan, and the baby were living together in a two-bedroom flat, Dan committed the ultimate betrayal against her:

“When I was 17, Dan stole my debit card and bank details, and withdrew all of my savings, which was around £2K. He put my debit card back in my wallet and then left the house with the baby and moved in with his new girlfriend.”

The author was forbidden by her mom from going to the police and reporting her brother, and was told to just ‘let it go’ because Dan was 'struggling'.

By the time the author was old enough to go to university, her father gave her the money to cover the expenses. She hasn't spoken to her brother since he stole the money from her, and he never attempted to contact her either until recently, as she explains:

“Last week my mum tried to sneakily get me and Dan to meet up under the guise that we were just getting a normal dinner at a restaurant and he was in on it.”

She told her mom and brother that she didn't want to have anything to do with Dan, resulting in him chastising her:

“Dan told me I need to grow up and I can't hold a grudge over this forever. It was such a long time ago and he was young and desperate, and he's still my brother. He said it's only money and I shouldn't be so materialistic.”

The author told her brother that it was the principal of the thing, as he'd stolen something significant from her, but he accused her of dramatizing the situation.

What do you think?

Were Dan's actions of stealing the author's savings 16 years ago reason enough to cut him off forever?

Or is 16 years long enough to hold the grudge, and the author should consider letting it go now that her brother wants to mend the relationship?

