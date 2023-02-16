Flaky man who owns 3 cats threatens to rehome them despite pleas from wife attached to pets

A man who begged his wife for cats has now changed his tune and no longer wants the pets, and has decided to get rid of them. His wife is rather distraught, and he’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for his decision.

The author, a 29-year-old married man, begins by explaining that he has always wanted cats, and really went the extra mile to get his wife on board. He adds :

“Prior to us being together she was very anti-pets. I'd always wanted a cat. We talked and with heavy persuasion from me, ended up getting a Bengal from a breeder."

Pet ownership is not a small commitment in any way. Though it is not the same as the responsibility of having a child, it is still a big responsibility to take on the care of an animal who is dependent on their human for proper care, as clarified in The New York Times .

Though the author was successful in convincing his wife to get one cat, their first turned out to be ‘nervous and skittish’, and for that reason, they decided to get a second cat.

That said, because their first two weren’t very ‘cuddly’, they decided to adopt a 3rd that was a ‘lap cat’. They split their duties when it came to the care of the pets :

“All of these were joint decisions. [My] wife feeds them, I do [the] litter box, water, meds, and google solutions to any issues that come up."

Though this all sounds well and good, the author continues that things started to get more complicated once they bought a house:

“I do most of the cleaning, vacuuming, dusting, etc. This was the case when I worked, but more so since I've been unemployed for 4 months. I've felt discontent with the cats since we moved because I have to clean constantly to stay on top of the shed hair, the food mess, the litter tracked everywhere."

Along with scratching up the furniture, as well as throwing up and leaving messes on the carpets, the author has become quite disenchanted with his felines, as he clarifies:

“All in all, I'm over them. [I] want to rehome them responsibly. The first alone and the last two together. I've mentioned it before [to my wife] and was met with sadness and resentment for bringing them into our lives, her getting attached and now me wanting them gone."

His wife has accused him of being ‘flaky’ for insisting on the cats, and now wanting to get rid of them. But still, the author is at his wit’s end :

“I understand how it would hurt my wife to give them up, but all I can see are upsides with less mess, more money in the budget, more space with their cat stuff gone.”

What do you think?

Is the author entirely justified to want to rehome his cats, now that they don’t quite fit into his ideal lifestyle after becoming a homeowner?

Or is it a life-long commitment to get a pet, and anyone who isn’t sure they can commit to such a thing shouldn’t get a pet to begin with, and these cats deserve better?

