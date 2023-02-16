Pregnant woman who has cravings for ‘junk food’ devastated after sister-in-law refuses to supply her with food

A heavily pregnant woman with a massive sweet tooth has made demands about eating junk food, but has been refused by the host she's living with for free. That host has written about the situation on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong for how she is dealing with the situation.

The author starts off by explaining that she has a sister-in-law who is 6 months pregnant, and is also considered high-risk. These difficulties have resulted in a lot of challenges for the pregnant woman, as the author explains :

“Because of that she's unable to work so she couldn't keep her apartment. The father isn't in the picture, so she moved in with us. We are not charging her rent or anything, as she has very little money. We are buying all the groceries and I do a lot of cooking.”

The author continues that while she and her sister-in-law don't have the best of relationships, she's put her feelings aside because her husband really wants to help his sister out.

That said, there are other fundamental values that are creating issues in the household :

“We live a pretty healthy lifestyle and I don't like a lot of junk food in the house as we want the kids to have healthier options, so I don't buy a ton. We aren't super strict or anything, but we will have a thing of ice cream for a week or so, and then next trip we might get a box of brownie mix or a bag of candy. ”

As detailed by Pampers , pregnancy cravings are an incredibly common phenomenon. The most common cravings usually are for high-calorie carbohydrates such as sweets, pickles, takeout, junk food, and other such things.

With that said, the author's sister-in-law is having severe cravings for junk food, and has requested time and time again that the author and her husband purchase these items. The author, however, has refused these requests :

“Now, we aren't exactly rich, so I don't really want to be spending money on food that no one but her would eat, and I don't want to deal with the kids constantly asking why Nan can have ice cream for breakfast or pizza rolls for dinner.”

The sister-in-law has continued to complain about the lack of hospitality and service she is being given at the author's home, resulting in the author snapping back at her after bottling up her feelings for so long:

“Last night she complained again that I don't keep anything she can eat in the house, and didn't want any of the food I made. She asked me if I would go get her something from the store or DQ. I got a little short with her and flat out told her that we are fine helping her, but we aren't her kid's father and we aren't just going to cater to her because she is knocked up.”

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to refuse her sister-in-law's requests, considering they're already offering her free room and board without charging her a dime?

Or does the author need to have some more sympathy for her sister-in-law, who is having a difficult pregnancy and has a lot of cravings as well?

