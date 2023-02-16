Man who tells girlfriend and her sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents blasted for being 'misogynistic'

A man who recently had a surprise visit from his parents while he and two women were doing yoga told the women to ‘cover up’. They didn't take this well, and he wrote a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his request.

The author has been dating his girlfriend for the last 2 years, and explains that he has some flexibility and mobility issues due to injuries from playing sports. For this reason, his girlfriend recommended he try yoga, to which he agreed :

“My girlfriend, myself, and her younger sister as the teacher have been doing yoga twice a week at my house for the last 3 weeks. I feel fantastic and really feel that it has been helping me.”

John Hopkins Medical Center explains that there are many benefits to yoga, including improved strength, balance, flexibility, chronic pain relief, and much more. Those who suffer from former injuries or have health conditions that require consistent management will benefit from regular yoga routines .

The author continues that his mother texted him recently asking about an appliance that he wasn't using, and he encouraged her to come over and collect it. That said, she showed up while the group was in the middle of a yoga session, and for this reason, the author made a request of his girlfriend and her sister that wasn't received well :

“I headed to the door while putting on a shirt but I asked my girlfriend and her sister to put on a top also. My girlfriend gave me daggers for eyes and her sister gave me a confused ‘who the heck are you’ look.”

The women refused to put shirts on to cover their sports bras, and his girlfriend's sister left shortly thereafter, telling the author that he is ‘no longer her client’ because she feels disrespected by him. The author was baffled by this reaction :

“I asked my girlfriend what she meant. She said "dude, she has big boobs. She gets [shamed] like that all the time. You need to apologize like now. I'll let it go but you're [in the wrong]" I told her I will clear things up with her sister but I will not apologize because I didn't mean it that way. My girlfriend doesn't believe me and thinks I was trying to police her and her sister.”

In terms of telling women what they're allowed to wear, the Huffington Post reports that no one has the right to decide whether somebody else is unworthy of respect or decency, simply because of the way they are dressed.

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to request that the women put on a shirt while his parents were visiting, especially considering they were in his home?

Or was he indeed being misogynistic and policing the bodies of the women he was working out with, and for that reason he was wrong for the demand he made?

—

