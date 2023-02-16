Father who tells daughter-in-law about son's 'tragic' past blasted for exposing hidden truth against son’s will

A man who was bonding with his daughter-in-law revealed that her new husband had a very tragic past. However, she didn't seem to know about it before, and he has written on Reddit about the backlash following their conversation.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a father in his mid-40s, explains that he has a son who's 27 years old. His son just recently got married to his new wife, Amelia. However, an innocent conversation turned into a slip of the tongue, which resulted in massive family conflict. He clarifies :

“They’ve been married for about 7 months, together for 2 years. Amelia is pregnant and we were just talking about the baby and I had said this is technically Jason’s 2nd child. She was very confused and asked me what I meant. When my Jason was 18, he had a girlfriend Jenna he was with for about a year who got pregnant.”

The author continues that while he loves his son, he ‘wasn't much of a father’ at 18, and broke up with his girlfriend shortly after the birth of the baby. With that said, that was only the beginning of this tragic story :

“When his son was 2 a drunk driver hit Jenna and my grandson. Jenna is handicapped and is being taken care of in a home, but my grandson didn’t make it.”

Whenever someone loses a loved one, it is always a tragic incident. Losing a loved one due to a drunk driving accident is no different, and coping with such a loss comes with a great deal of trauma and pain to process through.

The author and his daughter-in-law were equally shocked that she hadn't heard about this information from her husband before now. She insisted that she wanted to visit Jenna in the home she was staying, as well as visit the author's grandson's grave.

Though the author felt these were lovely gestures, his son didn't feel the same way :

“Jason called me later that night fuming and cursing, saying I had no right to tell her about any of that, and was angry that she wanted to go meet Jenna and see his son's grave. I told him it was his wife and she deserve to know. He called me [a terrible person] and said that it was almost 9 years ago and didn’t need to be brought up. This broke my heart.”

What do you think?

Was the author wrong to mention his deceased grandson to his son's new wife without consulting his son first?

Or was it only reasonable for the author to assume that his daughter-in-law already knew about his deceased grandson, and the fact that she didn't know is a big red flag for everyone?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).