Sister-in-law who is homeless furious with woman for 'petty' reason why she won't help take her off the streets

A woman who is struggling with homelessness has turned to family members for help, but has been refused. The family member who refused has now written about the incident on Reddit to explain her reasoning.

The author starts off by explaining that she and her brother were both adopted into the same family. While her brother is white, she is a dark-skinned black woman. This has meant that things weren't always easy for them, as she explains in her post :

“Our parents were an interracial couple and our family had some unique challenges over the years but our parents did their very best by us and tried their hardest to get us as much information as possible with our birth families.”

Despite it being 2023, there are still plenty of difficulties faced by interracial couples and the families they create. Some of the major issues cited are family members who do not approve, as well as societal stigma.

She continues that her brother married his wife when they were young, after just a few years of dating. The author has always been a little leery of her sister-in-law, especially after the sister-in-law went out of her way to secretly find her husband's birth family without consulting him first.

With that said, after her brother was introduced to his birth family, his wife made a shocking demand of the author :

“It was around that time she told me to get lost because he had sisters who were actually related to him and not (you can guess the slur) who always made his life more difficult. She told me I was crazy if I thought I'd be in HER wedding photos. She also said our parents should get used to having only one child. My brother had already started to pull away by then and because I was hurt and angry, I never told him what went down between his now wife and I. I chose to not attend his wedding and I know from our parents that the day was very messy.”

With that said, after 6 years of no-contact, the author's brother reached out to apologize and they've been reconnecting ever since. That said, his family ended up in a shelter after he lost his job and was illegally kicked out by his landlord. For that reason, he reached out to the author to ask if he and his family could stay with her:

"I said I would help him and the kids and they could stay. But his wife is not welcome in my home. He told me he would take that which did surprise me some.”

Needless to say, her sister-in-law is furious with her for not letting her stay as well, and ultimately called the author ‘petty’ for holding the past against her and separating her from her children.

Is the author entirely justified to refuse to house her sister-in-law after a traumatic event of extreme racism and alienating her brother from her?

Or should the author have more compassion despite the messy history she has with her sister-in-law, and let the entire family stay with her so they can be together?

