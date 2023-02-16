Stepdad who bonds with 14-year-old by taking her on motorcycle blasted by partner for ‘dangerous’ behavior

A man who has attempted to bond with his partner’s 14-year-old by taking her out on his motorcycle has been chastised by her mother. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was truly in the wrong for what he did.

—

The author has been with his current girlfriend for under a year, and though they don't live together they do plan on moving in together in the spring. That said, his girlfriend also comes with an additional family member :

“She has a daughter (14) from a previous marriage. I don't really interact with her daughter that much, we'll say hi to each other etc but we've never actually spent any one on one time. On Tuesday my gf called me and asked if I could pick up her daughter from school and take her to lunch because she had to stay late at work. I was free so I agreed. I decided to take my bike because the weather was pretty decent.”

Though motorcycles may seem like a trendy form of transportation, statistics from the Motorcycle Legal Foundation show that 80% of motorcycle accidents result in either injury or death. This is compared to the 20% injury and mortality rate of car accidents.

After picking up the teen, the 14-year-old requested that they ride around for a bit and the author obliged :

“I didn't know she was into motorcycles so I thought that this might be my opportunity to "bond" with her. So we drove around on some countryside roads for about an hour and then I dropped her off.”

That said, though the author thought that he had made a real effort to bond with his girlfriend's daughter, his girlfriend did not feel the same way. She later contacted him and tore into him for driving her daughter around on his motorcycle. He explains further :

“She was furious that I picked her daughter up from school on my bike. I told her that she never said I couldn't use my bike. We had a small argument and she called me selfish and irresponsible.”

What do you think?

Was the author indeed selfish and irresponsible by taking his girlfriend's daughter out on his motorcycle without her mother’s permission?

Or can he not be faulted for truly trying to bond with the teen, and it was an innocent misunderstanding at the end of the day?

—

