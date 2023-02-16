Man who exposed to nephew that he is adopted and reveals birth parents slammed by wife for exposing family secret

A man who is part of a family-kept secret reveals the truth to the only family member who was kept out of the loop. He has now written a Reddit post about the incident, and explained why his wife is furious with him.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that he is married, and he and his wife have a long-kept secret that most of the family knows, but one member of the unit was unaware of until now. He clarifies :

“My wife got pregnant when we started dating at 16. We decided to give the kid up for adoption once she had him. It was a tough decision, but we weren’t ready to be parents at 16. My older sister had just gotten married and found out she had infertility. So, she proposed the idea of adopting our son. That way we could still be involved in his life and watch him grow up.”

Data from Lifelong Adoptions details that 1 in 35 children in the United States are adopted . These numbers equate to about 700,000 children living with adoptive parents.

The author continues that his biological son, who is now 20 years old, believed the author to be his uncle. There were always plans to tell him that he was adopted throughout the years, and who his birth parents are, but it kept getting pushed and pushed.

The author adds that he is very close to the 20-year-old, who spends a lot of time at his home and with his family, and considers the author of father figure ever since his own parents divorced.

Things finally came to a head when the author was working on a car with the 20-year-old, as he explains :

“Today, he came to the shop to do some work while I was out there working on something else. Then I hear “Hey dad..I mean {my name}, can you hand me a rag?” That was when I knew this kid needed to know. I mean, he’s almost a grown adult. He can handle it.”

The author proceeded to tell this young man the truth :

“So we sat down at the table in there and I just flat out told him “{wife} and I are your birth parents.” He looked confused because his mom has said she gave birth to him so he would never think anything was up. He had lots of questions and I answered them as honestly as I could. He left after and asked his mom about it, who then called my wife to tell her that I told him everything.”

His wife is absolutely furious with him for telling the 20-year-old the truth without consulting her first, and his sister is distraught that her attempts to hide the truth have been exposed.

What do you think?

Is the author truly in the wrong for being honest with his birth child that he is his birth father, especially doing so without consulting his wife or the child's mother?

Or was this information long overdue, and every child has a right to know where they came from, especially as an adult?

