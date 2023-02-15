Husband ordered to sleep on the couch during family vacation refuses arrangement and goes to hotel instead

Gillian Sisley

A man who was planning a vacation visit with his in-laws learned that he was expected to sleep in a rather disagreeable sleeping arrangement. For this reason, he booked a hotel instead, and explained his reasoning in a post on Reddit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RahnV_0ko2pU8T00
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a newlywed husband, explains that he and his wife just got married in the summer. His in-laws live across the country, and they decided to have a visit, which the author was looking forward to as they got along quite well. He further explains in his post:

“They invited us to come visit and stay with them for a few days and we took them up on the offer. We flew in yesterday, and everything went well. But things went south at the end of the night when it was made clear that they didn't want me sharing a bed with my wife while in their home, and that they expected me to sleep on the couch.”

The author thought his in-laws were making a joke, but that wasn’t the case:

“I had a problem with the implication that I shouldn't be allowed to sleep next to my wife, and I also have a bad back and the couch did not look the least bit comfortable (they don't have a guest room).”

That was when the author decided to go to a hotel for the night. His wife decided to stay at her parent’s place, while he had a good sleep elsewhere. He then texted his wife the next morning to ask when he should come by. Her response wasn’t a good one:

“She told me her parents want me to apologize for leaving the way I did. I told her that I'm willing to apologize to keep the peace, but they need to acknowledge that it wasn't appropriate to insist I can't share a bed with my own wife. She said she'd talk to them and call me back.”

His wife did call back, but not with the news he was hoping for:

“They are now insisting I need to come back and stay on the couch for the rest of our visit, and if I don't agree to this, I'm not welcome back in the house. I'm pretty livid at this point - I told her that there's absolutely no chance that I will do that, and I am no longer willing to offer any sort of apology.”

His sisters-in-law are now bothering him, pressuring him to apologize because his wife is upset. The author is standing his ground, and feels disappointed that his wife didn’t stand with him and defend their relationship to her parents.

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified in refusing to stay and going to a hotel when his in-laws wanted him to sleep on the couch?

Or should he respect that under his in-law’s house it’s their rules, no matter how ridiculous the rules may seem?

