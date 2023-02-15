Single mom who blocked cheating father from contacting daughter shamed for keeping them apart

A single mother of a now 19-year-old girl was recently caught in a massive lie that has caused a huge rift between herself and her daughter. The teen has now written on Reddit about the situation to get advice as to how to proceed.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a 19-year-old woman raised by a single mother, begins by explaining that it’s always been just herself and her mom, and that her birth father was never painted in a good light. She clarifies in her post :

“Growing up I was always told my father abandoned me. It happened when I was around ten when I asked my mom about my dad and she told me straight he abandoned me. I cried so much that day it's not a joke. As I grew older I hated him even though I never met him, I thought about if he came back I would scream at him ruin him attack him for leaving.”

As detailed by Psychology Today , parental abandonment involves a lack of physical or emotional presence in a child’s life, which often results in significant trauma for the child who was abandoned by a parent. This trauma can often last well into adulthood.

That said, though the author was given a negative narrative about her birth father, she recently overheard the shocking truth during a visit to a family friend’s house:

“She revealed my dad's name and said, "It's easy to keep a father out of a kids life like what I did with Lina's (me) father after I founded he cheated on me." She was also talking about how pathetic he looked when he pleaded with her to stay in my life. She also added how she used his old drug addiction against him in court. So from how I understand he's was sober before I was born.’”

As soon as she got home, the author contacted her birth father. Their conversation changed everything for the author, including how she viewed her mom :

“The first thing my dad said when he called was apologize he told me it's all his fault. After talking with him for a while I told I'd love to have a relationship with him. He lives not far from our city a 2 hour drive as for my mom, she is at work I sent her a text telling her about what I heard and I'll be cutting off contact with her for a while and probably forever.”

What do you think?

Is the author completely justified in cutting off her mother after learning she lied and intentionally kept the author apart from her birth father all these years?

Or does the author need to recognize that her mother was just trying to do the best that she could, and she should be shown some grace for her efforts?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).