Working woman fired during 90-day trial period for being 'emotionally unstable' following passing of dog and breakup

A professional woman who was on a trial period with her work recently opened up to her boss about how terrible her week was. However, things didn’t go as planned, as she explains on Reddit that she was fired for being ‘emotionally unstable’.

The author, a woman who was working on a trial basis, states that she’s had a ‘horrible, horrible week’. She clarifies :

“My boss fired me today during my trial period for being 'emotionally unstable. [This was] after talking to her about how my week sucked because my dog died and because my relationship stranded."

One of the signs of a toxic workplace is a company that doesn’t support the well-being or mental health of its staff. As detailed by the Insider , some of the signs of a toxic workplace are fear of sharing thoughts or ideas, bosses that don’t respect boundaries, and managers that have unrealistic expectations.

She continues that she chose this company to work for based on what they claimed to be their ‘people-rich values’. She explains in her post :

“When I was looking around for work, the company openly promoted their ways of 'personal care and attention'. So the reaction I got to a moment of being emotional about a horrible, horrible week, was unbelievably surprising.”

To add extra context, she further clarifies that she doesn’t live in the US, and in her culture, it isn’t uncommon to be a little more open about one’s life with coworkers:

“Never share personal stuff with your boss. Lesson learned. Thing is, where I live (not America) there is a sort of work culture where being open about this sort of stuff is not frowned upon.”

Despite the shock of the situation, she is rather at peace with the outcome of things :

“I get it, I shouldn't have been surprised by their reaction and I shouldn't have talked to her in the first place. But to be honest, I shouldn't even want to work in an environment where showing off emotions after a [bad] week is a stepping stone to getting fired.”

Did the author commit a massive faux pas by being transparent about why she had a terrible week, and showing emotions to her boss based on those circumstances?

Or is there an issue with corporate America that it doesn’t allow people to struggle or be human, and the company should be ashamed of their actions?

