Mother who is drowning in debt furious after daughter refuses to pay it off due to childhood mistreatment

Gillian Sisley

A woman who has always lived paycheque to paycheque has asked her daughter to help her out, but the daughter has refused. The daughter has now written on Reddit about how she feels she owes her mother nothing due to favoritism when she was a child.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, and 25-year-old woman, begins by explaining that she’s always had a fairly complicated relationship with her mother. She clarifies in her post:

“Ever since I could remember my mom has always showed favoritism to my brother and treated us differently. She basically babied him all my life. If my brother did something wrong she'd always drag me into the situation and discipline me too for whatever reason. If my brother asked me something and I said no, she'd get mad at me for saying no.”

As Very Well Mind details, favoritism of one child over another causes mental health difficulties, not only for the child who is overlooked, but also for the child who is favored. Research also shows that the effects of favoritism can be life-long.

She continues with more examples, such as when she turned 18 she had to start paying rent, whereas her brother is now 21 and is living completely rent-free. She also explains that her parents are divorced, which caused issues when she started working with her dad:

“When I was 18 I started working at my dads business (parents are divorced) and ever since then the treatment from my mom got worse. She was always short with me, made passive aggressive comments all the time to me and just clearly didn't want to see me succeed. When I was 20 I moved out of my moms and went to stay with my dad, which extremely offended her and the relationship was never the same.”

She’s been low-contact with her mom ever since working with her dad, and makes very good money. And her mother has noticed this:

“Ever since I can remember my mom has had financial issues, she's always lived cheque to cheque and can't save money. The past few months my moms been contacting me more. She explained to me that she can see that I'm doing well for myself and she needs money. She’s in a lot of debt and possibly could lose her house. She said she asked my dad for money, and he refused.”

The author’s answer to her mother’s question was short and to-the-point:

“I said no, you treat my like [garbage] growing up, barely contact me and now you want me to give you money? She said after all the thing's she did for me growing up this is the least I could do for her.”

She still refused, and her mother has since been contacting family members and encouraging them to harass the author into paying off her mother’s debt.

What do you think?

Is the author entirely in the wrong for refusing to pay off the debt of her mother, who gave birth to her, despite any mistreatment as a child?

Or is it not at all the author’s responsibility to financially support her mother, especially after cutting her off many years ago due to favoritism?

