College student who was offered free rent and utilities demands compensation for taking care of two dogs

A young woman in university was offered the deal of a lifetime to live rent-free in her sister's apartment, as long as she looked after her sister's two dogs. The student has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she is also justified to demand payments in return for dog sitting.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a 21-year-old college student, starts off by explaining that her sister and brother-in-law will be moving abroad, and made her an incredible offer :

“I can live in their flat for free for 6 months, no rent, no utilities, but I have to take care of their dogs. I'll have to walk them for hours every day, take them to the vet, etc. She said they will pay for anything dog related and will pay for doggy daycare for a few days during my exam periods or if I want to go on a vacation.”

Data from 2022 found that the median rental cost for a one-bedroom apartment in the United States was just over $1,800 a month. That said, living in a city center will dramatically increase average rent. For example, the average rent for a one-bedroom in or around New York City is $3,900 per month .

The author continues that she currently lives with her mother and ‘really wants to move out’ and live on her own, but she can't currently afford to do so.

That said, she still feels her sister should sweeten the deal before she accepts:

“I like her offer, her flat is much closer to my university, but taking care of 2 dogs is a lot of work. I think it's reasonable to be want to be paid for the work I do. If I didn't have to take care of the dogs, I could get a part-time job, if I wanted to. So I feel like I should be reimbursed for that.”

After expressing her thoughts to her mother and sister, her mother accused her of being 'unreasonable and money hungry':

"When they told me this, I laughed at them and told my sister she could try to find another dog sitter then and I know I'm her best option. Now they are mad at me.”

In an update, the author admits that she was in the wrong, and clarified that she has now missed out on this opportunity as her sister is instead making the offer to one of their cousins who live two hours away but wants to move into the city.

Though data shows that the average cost of rent in the United States is $1,800 a month, these aren't the only costs to consider. Once living expenses are included, a single person in the United States will be paying about $3,180 a month in rent, utilities, food, and other general expenses.

What do you think?

Was it reasonable that the author wanted to be paid additional compensation for dog sitting, even though she was getting rent and utilities for free?

Or was she indeed being unreasonable and money hungry, and she got exactly what she deserved when her sister decided to make the offer to their cousin instead?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).