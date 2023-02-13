Businessman invited to 'conservative' boss' wedding refuses to take girlfriend with him for ‘the way she looks’

Gillian Sisley

A man who was invited to his boss's conservative wedding arrived to pick up his girlfriend and refuse to take her to the event. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for not taking her with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XneU_0klIqGyQ00
Photo byPhoto by Valerie Elash on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, who works in business, recently got a very kind invitation, as he explains in his post:

“Two months ago I received an invitation to my boss' wedding. My girlfriend was going to be my plus one. My girlfriend loves to dress up and wear short dresses and I love that, as long as she is comfortable I'm cool with anything."

Along with every detail that has been planned for a wedding, most brides and grooms also have a dress code in mind, and will include this information on the invitation. However, if a dress code was not indicated, it is advised to consider the time of day of the ceremony, as well as the religious practices to make a decision. When unsure, a knee-length cocktail dress for a woman is very suitable, and a dark suit for a man will fit any event, according to Brides.com.

With his girlfriend’s dress preferences in mind, the author made it clear to her that there were certain rules when it came to the wedding attire that she had to follow:

“In the invitation, they asked for all men to wear black suits and the women to wear a long dress with long sleeves and no dramatic makeup. I talked about it with my girlfriend saying that it is ok if she doesn't come but as it is my boss I must go."

His girlfriend agreed to all of the conservative rules initially, however, that quickly changed on the day of the event:

"When I went to pick her up she was wearing the exact opposite of the dress code. She wore a short dress and dramatic makeup."

The author complimented his girlfriend for looking lovely, but added that she needed to go and change. She didn't react well to his request:

"She said that it's unreasonable and misogynistic to dictate what women should wear. I told her that it's the bride's wish and we should not disrespect it on her wedding day."

Wedding planners strongly advise taking wedding dress codes seriously. They are there for a reason, and if a guest chooses not to follow the wedding dress code, they will absolutely be noticed and may even offend attendants at the wedding, especially the bride and groom.

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to force his girlfriend to go change since she went completely against the dress code for the wedding?

Or is the girlfriend right in that the dress code rules are misogynistic and unreasonable, and she should be able to wear whatever she wants to the wedding as long as she's comfortable?

