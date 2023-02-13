Woman who refused to cook home-made gluten and dairy-free meal for brother's stepdaughter shamed for 'exclusion'

Gillian Sisley

An amateur chef who cooked an elaborate meal for her parents' wedding anniversary was shamed for not doing the same for her brother's stepdaughter. She has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for the way she accommodated her step-niece’s severe food allergies.

Photo byPhoto by Vitolda Klein on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a 27-year-old woman, explains that she's not a professional chef but she has taken some cooking classes and loves to cook elaborate meals for family and friends.

She also adds that her brother married several years ago, and brought new family members into the mix:

“About two years ago my brother, Greg (25M) married Cheryl (34F). Cheryl has a daughter from a previous relationship (Becca, 9F) who has several health conditions, including celiac and a severe dairy allergy that requires her to carry an epi-pen.”

According to food blog Allergy Cookie, when hosting a party for guests with allergies, it is recommended to include guests in the planning process, serve clean utensils with every dish, and safely separate food to ensure everyone can enjoy the meal without worry.

The author continues that last week was her parents’ wedding anniversary, so she decided to host a ‘fancy five-course dinner’ to celebrate. Being conscious of her step-niece’s extreme food allergies, she thought she came up with a fantastic solution to accommodate everyone, as she details in her post:

“I found a restaurant in town that specializes in gluten-free, dairy-free food, and arranged for them to make a full meal for Becca that I could pick up in advance of the party. I have made a variety of speciality meals in the past and I like the challenge, but knowing how serious Becca's restrictions were, I didn't trust myself to make her meal. I have ADHD and get easily distracted, and if I even used the wrong spoon or didn't completely wash some flour off a bowl, it could make her incredibly sick.”

The author thought all was well and good, that is until she actually served the meal:

“I saw Cheryl looking at Becca's plate with a stony face. For her part, Becca started eating and seemed fine. Cheryl whispered to Greg, and Greg asked if he could talk to me in the kitchen. When we got there he said that it was "unbelievable" that I couldn't be bothered to make something for Becca, that they'd been bragging about what a great cook I am to her. Now she would feel left out because she didn't get to eat what the rest of the family was eating.”

The author's brother, his wife, and stepdaughter then left the party, dampening the mood and making the author feel awful.

What do you think?

Was what the author did incredibly thoughtful and considerate, since she was putting the health of the child first and feeding so many people five-course meals was already a massive undertaking?

Or is the brother right in that she was in the wrong to make his stepdaughter feel left out by not cooking her a homemade meal, like she did for everyone else, with all of the dietary restrictions taken into consideration?

