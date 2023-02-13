Woman who was labeled 'entitled' demands rich boyfriend pay for $700 plane ticket after she decides to join on vacation

Gillian Sisley

A girlfriend who has decided last minute that she wants to join her boyfriend on his two-week Europe vacation has demanded that he cover all expenses to make it happen. The boyfriend has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for refusing to pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GBfl9_0klGq5Lm00
Photo byPhoto by Kalen Emsley on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that he's had a trip planned for some time, and has been really looking forward to it:

"I booked a two-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging. My new girlfriend of five months said she wants to come with me. I told her I would love that but she'd have to pay for her own flight."

When it comes to splitting costs on a vacation with a friend or loved one, it’s suggested to make sure you're on the same page about money expectations before you leave, choose activities that make it easier to split the bill, and always carry cash with you.

The author was even kind enough to offer that he would include his girlfriend in his hotel charges, and would cover food, tours, and the attractions on the trip. All she had to do was cover her own plane tickets. She didn't take this news well:

"She said she cannot afford the flight which costs about $700 since she is booking last minute. She asked me if I could buy her plane ticket and I told her I did not budget for another plane ticket, and that I thought it was already fair for me to pay for the other things on the trip for us."

The girlfriend tried to barter, suggesting that the flight could be her ‘early anniversary or birthday present’, but the author still refused:

“I told her I would love for her to come but I cannot buy her plane ticket because I did not budget for it and have other financial obligations. She said that I make more money than her and I should be able to afford it."

When it comes to long-term partnerships, conversations about money need to come up at some point. Whether one partner pays for everything, or costs are split proportionate to each partner's income, it's important that a couple is on the same page with their spending expectations if they want to last in the long run.

What do you think?

Is the author wrong for refusing to pay for his girlfriend's plane ticket so that she can go on vacation with him, when all she wants to do is spend time with him?

Or is he being more than generous by offering to cover all other expenses for the trip, at his own detriment, and it's more than reasonable for her to cover her own plane tickets if she wants to come along?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# wealth# debt# relationships# travel# finance

Comments / 0

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Flaky man who owns 3 cats threatens to rehome them despite pleas from wife attached to pets

A man who begged his wife for cats has now changed his tune and no longer wants the pets, and has decided to get rid of them. His wife is rather distraught, and he’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for his decision.

Read full story
2 comments

Pregnant woman who has cravings for ‘junk food’ devastated after sister-in-law refuses to supply her with food

A heavily pregnant woman with a massive sweet tooth has made demands about eating junk food, but has been refused by the host she's living with for free. That host has written about the situation on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong for how she is dealing with the situation.

Read full story

Man who tells girlfriend and her sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents blasted for being 'misogynistic'

A man who recently had a surprise visit from his parents while he and two women were doing yoga told the women to ‘cover up’. They didn't take this well, and he wrote a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his request.

Read full story
8 comments

Father who tells daughter-in-law about son's 'tragic' past blasted for exposing hidden truth against son’s will

A man who was bonding with his daughter-in-law revealed that her new husband had a very tragic past. However, she didn't seem to know about it before, and he has written on Reddit about the backlash following their conversation.

Read full story
8 comments

Sister-in-law who is homeless furious with woman for 'petty' reason why she won't help take her off the streets

A woman who is struggling with homelessness has turned to family members for help, but has been refused. The family member who refused has now written about the incident on Reddit to explain her reasoning.

Read full story
15 comments

Stepdad who bonds with 14-year-old by taking her on motorcycle blasted by partner for ‘dangerous’ behavior

A man who has attempted to bond with his partner’s 14-year-old by taking her out on his motorcycle has been chastised by her mother. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was truly in the wrong for what he did.

Read full story
24 comments

Man who exposed to nephew that he is adopted and reveals birth parents slammed by wife for exposing family secret

A man who is part of a family-kept secret reveals the truth to the only family member who was kept out of the loop. He has now written a Reddit post about the incident, and explained why his wife is furious with him.

Read full story
5 comments

Husband ordered to sleep on the couch during family vacation refuses arrangement and goes to hotel instead

A man who was planning a vacation visit with his in-laws learned that he was expected to sleep in a rather disagreeable sleeping arrangement. For this reason, he booked a hotel instead, and explained his reasoning in a post on Reddit.

Read full story
86 comments

Single mom who blocked cheating father from contacting daughter shamed for keeping them apart

A single mother of a now 19-year-old girl was recently caught in a massive lie that has caused a huge rift between herself and her daughter. The teen has now written on Reddit about the situation to get advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
4 comments

Working woman fired during 90-day trial period for being 'emotionally unstable' following passing of dog and breakup

A professional woman who was on a trial period with her work recently opened up to her boss about how terrible her week was. However, things didn’t go as planned, as she explains on Reddit that she was fired for being ‘emotionally unstable’.

Read full story
2 comments

Mother who is drowning in debt furious after daughter refuses to pay it off due to childhood mistreatment

A woman who has always lived paycheque to paycheque has asked her daughter to help her out, but the daughter has refused. The daughter has now written on Reddit about how she feels she owes her mother nothing due to favoritism when she was a child.

Read full story
153 comments

Dad who 'ditches' girlfriend to prioritize Netflix-watching with his daughter blasted for choosing child over partner

A woman is furious with her boyfriend after he forgot about their date plans while binge-watching Netflix with his daughter. The father has turned to Reddit to explain why he feels his choice was justified.

Read full story
4 comments

Stepdad shamed for being 'sexist' by wife after stepdaughter refuses to 'clean up' after him

A young woman who has returned to her family home so that she can study for her college finals has complained to her mother about how her stepfather is getting her to clean up after him. The mother has written a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not she handled the situation properly.

Read full story
3 comments

College student who was offered free rent and utilities demands compensation for taking care of two dogs

A young woman in university was offered the deal of a lifetime to live rent-free in her sister's apartment, as long as she looked after her sister's two dogs. The student has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she is also justified to demand payments in return for dog sitting.

Read full story
136 comments

Businessman invited to 'conservative' boss' wedding refuses to take girlfriend with him for ‘the way she looks’

A man who was invited to his boss's conservative wedding arrived to pick up his girlfriend and refuse to take her to the event. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for not taking her with him.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman who refused to cook home-made gluten and dairy-free meal for brother's stepdaughter shamed for 'exclusion'

An amateur chef who cooked an elaborate meal for her parents' wedding anniversary was shamed for not doing the same for her brother's stepdaughter. She has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for the way she accommodated her step-niece’s severe food allergies.

Read full story
6 comments

10-year-old who gets first period doesn't tell her mother about it, resulting in a fight between divorced parents

A divorced father is under fire from his ex-wife for not telling her about their daughter's most recent 'milestone'. He's written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong.

Read full story
10 comments

Widow with phobia of funerals refuses to attend husband's funeral with children, deemed 'selfish' by in-laws

A recent widow who has a significant fear of funerals due to childhood trauma made a rather unique agreement with her husband, who recently passed away unexpectedly from illness.

Read full story
12 comments

9-year-old who isn't being fed properly by his grandparents pleads for father to return home from vacation early

A 9-year-old boy who was staying with his step-grandparents while his father a step-mom went on holiday reached out in distress. The father has now written about the incident on Reddit, and how he rushed home once hearing his son was in trouble.

Read full story
162 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy