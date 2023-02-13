Woman who was labeled 'entitled' demands rich boyfriend pay for $700 plane ticket after she decides to join on vacation

A girlfriend who has decided last minute that she wants to join her boyfriend on his two-week Europe vacation has demanded that he cover all expenses to make it happen. The boyfriend has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for refusing to pay.

The author starts off by explaining that he's had a trip planned for some time, and has been really looking forward to it :

"I booked a two-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging. My new girlfriend of five months said she wants to come with me. I told her I would love that but she'd have to pay for her own flight."

When it comes to splitting costs on a vacation with a friend or loved one, it’s suggested to make sure you're on the same page about money expectations before you leave, choose activities that make it easier to split the bill, and always carry cash with you.

The author was even kind enough to offer that he would include his girlfriend in his hotel charges, and would cover food, tours, and the attractions on the trip. All she had to do was cover her own plane tickets. She didn't take this news well :

"She said she cannot afford the flight which costs about $700 since she is booking last minute. She asked me if I could buy her plane ticket and I told her I did not budget for another plane ticket, and that I thought it was already fair for me to pay for the other things on the trip for us."

The girlfriend tried to barter, suggesting that the flight could be her ‘early anniversary or birthday present’, but the author still refused :

“I told her I would love for her to come but I cannot buy her plane ticket because I did not budget for it and have other financial obligations. She said that I make more money than her and I should be able to afford it."

When it comes to long-term partnerships, conversations about money need to come up at some point. Whether one partner pays for everything, or costs are split proportionate to each partner's income, it's important that a couple is on the same page with their spending expectations if they want to last in the long run.

Is the author wrong for refusing to pay for his girlfriend's plane ticket so that she can go on vacation with him, when all she wants to do is spend time with him?

Or is he being more than generous by offering to cover all other expenses for the trip, at his own detriment, and it's more than reasonable for her to cover her own plane tickets if she wants to come along?

