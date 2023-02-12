10-year-old who gets first period doesn't tell her mother about it, resulting in a fight between divorced parents

A divorced father is under fire from his ex-wife for not telling her about their daughter's most recent 'milestone'. He's written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a divorced father of two, has primary custody of his daughter and son as he was the only one ‘available’ to parent them at the time of the separation.

Things with his ax are fairly rocky, but he insists he never limited his contact or communication between his ex and kids.

Recently, his daughter experienced a natural occurrence for any pubescent girl, as he explains :

“She just got her first period. I grew up with sisters and I am not a complete idiot so I had read up on what to do. I had also talked to my mom and sisters about it. I had been prepared since she was 8. I gave her the boxes of pads and tampons. I explained to her that it was normal and healthy. I watched a video with her that was a tutorial on what to do. I also asked her if she would like to talk to either my sister or the woman I'm seeing about how to do everything right.”

For single fathers with daughters, there will come a day when they need to talk to their daughters about menstruation . Child experts suggest talking about it while the girl is growing up, and buying items in advance so that she knows what you have. This will mean that when menstruation does start, it isn't completely out of nowhere or a total surprise.

His daughter then talked to her aunt, who clarified in a conversation with the author that he'd got in the basics correct, and she only needed to correct or explain a couple of other things.

The author felt he’d done right by his daughter by being prepared for this biological change. However, his ex doesn't quite feel the same way :

“My ex called to talk to the kids yesterday and afterwards yelled at me on the phone. She called me an asshole for excluding her from a milestone in her daughter's life. I asked her if it had happened during her week with the kids if she would have told me about it. She said that wasn't the point. It was a mother daughter thing and that I took it away from her. I said it was a parent kid medical issue and that made it a me thing.”

What do you think?

Was the author just being an awesome dad in this situation, and he did everything right, including involving women in his family to make his daughter more comfortable?

Or was he truly wrong to exclude his ex-wife from the whole process, and he really did rob her of being involved in a mother-daughter milestone?

