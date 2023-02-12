Widow with phobia of funerals refuses to attend husband's funeral with children, deemed 'selfish' by in-laws

Gillian Sisley

A recent widow who has a significant fear of funerals due to childhood trauma made a rather unique agreement with her husband, who recently passed away unexpectedly from illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05681H_0kkb6MeN00
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Lancaster Jones on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

She details their unique agreement in her Reddit post:

"A long time before he died my husband told me once, offhandedly, that he wouldn't be offended or upset if I didn't go to his funeral as long as I mourned him in my own way but he still wanted to have one. Before his funeral, me and my children shared a meal and they assured me it was okay not to come and their father wouldn't be upset and they just wanted me to do what was best for me.”

The sudden death of a spouse is a truly heart-wrenching reality to deal with. Grief looks different for every person, and the National Institute on Aging recommends taking care of oneself, ensuring to still eat, leaning on the support of loved ones, and seeing a doctor to help with the grieving process.

The author further explains that her mother, who has since been diagnosed with significant mental illness, traumatized her as a child when it came to funerals:

“Multiple times a week my entire childhood up until I was 13 or 14 I was dragged to funerals of strangers. Every funeral my mother saw in the paper or heard about from friends she would take me and my siblings to. Even if it was completely inappropriate to be there. To be presented with death so much as a child was quite emotionally distressing. Many funerals we went to had open caskets. It haunted my dreams as a child.”

Despite the blessing from not only her children but also her late husband to not have to attend his funeral, her husband's side of the family aren't at all happy with her:

"After the funeral I received angry emails from friends and relatives of my husband, especially his mother (who is in her 90s) saying I completely disrespected my husband and I "abandoned" my children who were inconsolable at the funeral and travelled all the way for it just to be "let down" by their mother.”

Her children have assured her that they were just crying because they missed their father, but she is still receiving emails calling her ‘selfish’ and saying she 'let down' her entire family.

According to mental health experts, there is no right or wrong way to grieve the loss of someone you care about. The most important thing is that a person be honest with themselves about how they're feeling, and what they need.

What do you think?

Is the author truly a terrible wife and mother for not attending her husband's funeral and should have just sucked it up, even though she has significant trauma related to funerals and her husband gave her the blessing not to attend?

Or is the author entirely within her right to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of the man she loved in her own way, and even more so since she had the support of her husband and children to do so?

