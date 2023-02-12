9-year-old who isn't being fed properly by his grandparents pleads for father to return home from vacation early

Gillian Sisley

A 9-year-old boy who was staying with his step-grandparents while his father a step-mom went on holiday reached out in distress. The father has now written about the incident on Reddit, and how he rushed home once hearing his son was in trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlPWJ_0kkZIUNE00
Photo byPhoto by Alex Gorin on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a father of one, starts off by explaining that he and his wife got married a few months ago, and until now didn't have a chance to have a honeymoon.

They finally had a chance to go away, but had a difference of opinion when it came to the author's 9-year-old son, as he explains in his post:

"I originally was planning on leaving my 9yo son with his regular babysitter. However, my wife insisted that we leave him with her parents. I agreed but was hesitant because my son has dietary restrictions due to medical problems and my inlaws commented on his eating habits as ‘spoiled’.”

When it comes to the care of children, proper nutrition is crucial to their upbringing and overall day-to-day life. A lack of proper nutrition can lead to malnourishment, issues with the immune system, obesity, and a higher risk of chronic disease, as detailed by Kids Club Childcare.

When the author dropped off his son with his new in-laws, he also left a list of food that his son should eat. However, just a few days into the trip, the author got a disturbing call from his son:

“The 4th day of the trip, he video called me and told me he'd been eating only snacks and hadn't eaten a warm meal in days. I was puzzled. I asked if his grandparents didn't cook any of his regular meals on the list and he said no. I was absolutely livid, especially after I contacted MIL and after she told me she wasn't a "personal cook" and that it wasn't her fault I spoil my son.”

The author immediately cut his trip short and went home, but his wife was against him doing so:

“My wife was upset saying instead of cutting the long waited for trip short, I should've let the babysitter take care of feeding him. We had a fight and she told me that her parents owed me nothing and that I always ruin things for us. Now I ruined the trip she paid for.”

When introducing a new step-parent into a child's life, it is important for the parent to establish healthy boundaries when it comes to how the step-parent plays a role in the child's life. When the step-parent oversteps their boundaries, the issue needs to be addressed early on.

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to cut his honeymoon short and head back home after he learned that his new in-laws weren't giving his son the proper care, and he should especially be concerned about his new wife's response to the situation?

Or is his new wife right in that there isn't any problem with a child having different eating habits while their parents are away on vacation, and he really has ruined the vacation for them by returning home?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# divorce# children# family conflict# family relationships

Comments / 162

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Flaky man who owns 3 cats threatens to rehome them despite pleas from wife attached to pets

A man who begged his wife for cats has now changed his tune and no longer wants the pets, and has decided to get rid of them. His wife is rather distraught, and he’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for his decision.

Read full story
3 comments

Pregnant woman who has cravings for ‘junk food’ devastated after sister-in-law refuses to supply her with food

A heavily pregnant woman with a massive sweet tooth has made demands about eating junk food, but has been refused by the host she's living with for free. That host has written about the situation on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong for how she is dealing with the situation.

Read full story

Man who tells girlfriend and her sister to 'cover up' in front of his parents blasted for being 'misogynistic'

A man who recently had a surprise visit from his parents while he and two women were doing yoga told the women to ‘cover up’. They didn't take this well, and he wrote a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his request.

Read full story
9 comments

Father who tells daughter-in-law about son's 'tragic' past blasted for exposing hidden truth against son’s will

A man who was bonding with his daughter-in-law revealed that her new husband had a very tragic past. However, she didn't seem to know about it before, and he has written on Reddit about the backlash following their conversation.

Read full story
8 comments

Sister-in-law who is homeless furious with woman for 'petty' reason why she won't help take her off the streets

A woman who is struggling with homelessness has turned to family members for help, but has been refused. The family member who refused has now written about the incident on Reddit to explain her reasoning.

Read full story
16 comments

Stepdad who bonds with 14-year-old by taking her on motorcycle blasted by partner for ‘dangerous’ behavior

A man who has attempted to bond with his partner’s 14-year-old by taking her out on his motorcycle has been chastised by her mother. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was truly in the wrong for what he did.

Read full story
28 comments

Man who exposed to nephew that he is adopted and reveals birth parents slammed by wife for exposing family secret

A man who is part of a family-kept secret reveals the truth to the only family member who was kept out of the loop. He has now written a Reddit post about the incident, and explained why his wife is furious with him.

Read full story
5 comments

Husband ordered to sleep on the couch during family vacation refuses arrangement and goes to hotel instead

A man who was planning a vacation visit with his in-laws learned that he was expected to sleep in a rather disagreeable sleeping arrangement. For this reason, he booked a hotel instead, and explained his reasoning in a post on Reddit.

Read full story
86 comments

Single mom who blocked cheating father from contacting daughter shamed for keeping them apart

A single mother of a now 19-year-old girl was recently caught in a massive lie that has caused a huge rift between herself and her daughter. The teen has now written on Reddit about the situation to get advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
4 comments

Working woman fired during 90-day trial period for being 'emotionally unstable' following passing of dog and breakup

A professional woman who was on a trial period with her work recently opened up to her boss about how terrible her week was. However, things didn’t go as planned, as she explains on Reddit that she was fired for being ‘emotionally unstable’.

Read full story
2 comments

Mother who is drowning in debt furious after daughter refuses to pay it off due to childhood mistreatment

A woman who has always lived paycheque to paycheque has asked her daughter to help her out, but the daughter has refused. The daughter has now written on Reddit about how she feels she owes her mother nothing due to favoritism when she was a child.

Read full story
153 comments

Dad who 'ditches' girlfriend to prioritize Netflix-watching with his daughter blasted for choosing child over partner

A woman is furious with her boyfriend after he forgot about their date plans while binge-watching Netflix with his daughter. The father has turned to Reddit to explain why he feels his choice was justified.

Read full story
4 comments

Stepdad shamed for being 'sexist' by wife after stepdaughter refuses to 'clean up' after him

A young woman who has returned to her family home so that she can study for her college finals has complained to her mother about how her stepfather is getting her to clean up after him. The mother has written a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not she handled the situation properly.

Read full story
3 comments

College student who was offered free rent and utilities demands compensation for taking care of two dogs

A young woman in university was offered the deal of a lifetime to live rent-free in her sister's apartment, as long as she looked after her sister's two dogs. The student has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she is also justified to demand payments in return for dog sitting.

Read full story
136 comments

Businessman invited to 'conservative' boss' wedding refuses to take girlfriend with him for ‘the way she looks’

A man who was invited to his boss's conservative wedding arrived to pick up his girlfriend and refuse to take her to the event. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for not taking her with him.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman who refused to cook home-made gluten and dairy-free meal for brother's stepdaughter shamed for 'exclusion'

An amateur chef who cooked an elaborate meal for her parents' wedding anniversary was shamed for not doing the same for her brother's stepdaughter. She has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for the way she accommodated her step-niece’s severe food allergies.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman who was labeled 'entitled' demands rich boyfriend pay for $700 plane ticket after she decides to join on vacation

A girlfriend who has decided last minute that she wants to join her boyfriend on his two-week Europe vacation has demanded that he cover all expenses to make it happen. The boyfriend has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for refusing to pay.

Read full story

10-year-old who gets first period doesn't tell her mother about it, resulting in a fight between divorced parents

A divorced father is under fire from his ex-wife for not telling her about their daughter's most recent 'milestone'. He's written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong.

Read full story
10 comments

Widow with phobia of funerals refuses to attend husband's funeral with children, deemed 'selfish' by in-laws

A recent widow who has a significant fear of funerals due to childhood trauma made a rather unique agreement with her husband, who recently passed away unexpectedly from illness.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy