9-year-old who isn't being fed properly by his grandparents pleads for father to return home from vacation early

A 9-year-old boy who was staying with his step-grandparents while his father a step-mom went on holiday reached out in distress. The father has now written about the incident on Reddit , and how he rushed home once hearing his son was in trouble.

The author, a father of one, starts off by explaining that he and his wife got married a few months ago, and until now didn't have a chance to have a honeymoon.

They finally had a chance to go away, but had a difference of opinion when it came to the author's 9-year-old son, as he explains in his post :

"I originally was planning on leaving my 9yo son with his regular babysitter. However, my wife insisted that we leave him with her parents. I agreed but was hesitant because my son has dietary restrictions due to medical problems and my inlaws commented on his eating habits as ‘spoiled’.”

When it comes to the care of children, proper nutrition is crucial to their upbringing and overall day-to-day life. A lack of proper nutrition can lead to malnourishment, issues with the immune system, obesity, and a higher risk of chronic disease, as detailed by Kids Club Childcare .

When the author dropped off his son with his new in-laws, he also left a list of food that his son should eat. However, just a few days into the trip, the author got a disturbing call from his son :

“The 4th day of the trip, he video called me and told me he'd been eating only snacks and hadn't eaten a warm meal in days. I was puzzled. I asked if his grandparents didn't cook any of his regular meals on the list and he said no. I was absolutely livid, especially after I contacted MIL and after she told me she wasn't a "personal cook" and that it wasn't her fault I spoil my son.”

The author immediately cut his trip short and went home, but his wife was against him doing so :

“My wife was upset saying instead of cutting the long waited for trip short, I should've let the babysitter take care of feeding him. We had a fight and she told me that her parents owed me nothing and that I always ruin things for us. Now I ruined the trip she paid for.”

When introducing a new step-parent into a child's life, it is important for the parent to establish healthy boundaries when it comes to how the step-parent plays a role in the child's life. When the step-parent oversteps their boundaries, the issue needs to be addressed early on.

Was the author entirely justified to cut his honeymoon short and head back home after he learned that his new in-laws weren't giving his son the proper care, and he should especially be concerned about his new wife's response to the situation?

Or is his new wife right in that there isn't any problem with a child having different eating habits while their parents are away on vacation, and he really has ruined the vacation for them by returning home?

