Man who is livid after catching his girlfriend's ex in his apartment accuses her of being 'disrespectful'

A young man in a committed relationship was shocked after he caught his girlfriend and her ex hanging out in his apartment. The author has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he should consider leaving her after this incident.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that he lives in a big city and has his own apartment. As his girlfriend Lily lives with roommates, she tends to be at his place '80% of the time'.

This was never an issue, until she texted the author with the following :

“While I was at the gym with my friend (mike) she texted me that she had an “old friend” she hasn’t seen in a while that’s in town and that it would be nice to have a quiet place to catch up. I said they could use my apartment and that I’d go out for dinner with Mike so they’d have time to catch up.”

Though it's not exactly wrong to be friends with one's ex, as explained by Healthline , and there can be rewarding aspects of the friendship, it's important to consider how this would make a partner feel, and a partner’s comfort levels. A former romantic partner will have a lot of intimate knowledge of a person, which a new partner may not be fully comfortable with.

The author eventually headed home around 8:30 p.m., and expected to just say a quick hello to his girlfriend's old friend and then go to bed. However, things didn't quite go as planned :

“I shake the guy's hand and say ‘hey I’m Lilly’s boyfriend’. He replied back in a cocky way with “I’m Kyle Lilly’s ex”. I was like oh my fault I thought you were her friend's boyfriend. Then it got a little quiet and I rapidly come to the realization that my girlfriend has been alone with her ex In MY APARTMENT for the last couple hours.”

The author quickly asked his girlfriend's ex to leave. Once the ex was gone, the girlfriend accused the author of ‘embarrassing her’ and they had a massive fight, resulting in her storming out.

She has since been texting the author non-stop, pleading for him to understand and forgive her for what happened:

“I haven’t responded yet, I’m leaning towards wanting to break things up with her after talking about all this with my pops. Not for her talking to him but for how I felt in the moment it all was happening. It’s a huge red flag for me that she said “old fiend” instead of ex I still don’t get it. I just felt like she doesn't respect me.”

Conflict is bound to happen in any type of relationship, but it can hurt especially when a person feels disrespected by their partner. It's advised by relationship experts to always communicate the problem early to try and reach a resolution, rather than letting feelings sit and marinate.

What do you think?

Was this all just a big misunderstanding, and there's fault on both sides with the girlfriend not communicating clearly enough and with the boyfriend overreacting?

Or should the boyfriend absolutely consider breaking up with his girlfriend, as her actions are a massive red flag and she clearly does not respect him?

