Grandmother with newborn grandson shamed for choosing baby over daughter's 2 dogs

Gillian Sisley

A new grandma who is so excited about her new grandson backed out on her commitment to look after her daughter's two dogs. She's now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she made the right decision in choosing her new grandson over the beloved pups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZXoV_0kkVQPop00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a mom of two adult daughters, explains that her oldest has a 3-month-old son, while her youngest daughter has two dogs and will often travel for work.

The grandmother continues that she often looks after her youngest daughter's dogs when she has to travel for work, however, recent circumstances have changed that agreement, as she details in her post:

"My daughter with the 3 month old works full time and is going back to work as her maternity leave is ending. I work part time but offered to watch my grandson at my house while they are at work. I'd quit my job, which I'm okay doing. We recently had a sit down about watching him and my daughter and husband gave me a list of rules, one they stressed was no animals around the baby.”

The American Kennel Club cautions that it's important to take the introduction of a dog and a new baby carefully. They recommend giving the dog plenty of space to adapt, both mentally and physically, to the new baby in the home.

The author was surprised by this request, as it conflicts with the agreement she already had with her youngest daughter to look after her dogs. When she asked why they made the condition, they cited safety as the reason. The author ultimately chose to watch her grandson because she wants to be involved with his life.

When the author informed her youngest about this change of plans, it didn't exactly go well:

“The dogs can be a bit rambunctious but otherwise behaved. I've been watching her dogs for 3 years. I've informed her that I want to watch my Grandson and because of that I can't watch the dogs as much anymore. Well she did not take that news well and flipped out.”

The youngest daughter doesn't feel that it's fair that she now needs to find other means of taking care of her dogs, and that it's going to financially hurt her significantly.

The author offered an alternative situation, but it wasn't received well either, as she details:

“I told her I can stop by and check on them in the evenings, but I won't have the time to properly take care of her dogs if they were left at her place. She hasn't spoken to me or her sister in the past week.”

Though most parents try to avoid creating a sense of hidden favoritism between their children, this is something that can still happen. The Huffington Post recommends never comparing children, setting them up to compete, or taking sides, to avoid this exact possibility.

What do you think?

Is the author entirely justified to stop looking after her daughter's two dogs when she's traveling, since she's been providing free care for 3 years without complaint and wants to spend more time with her grandson now?

Or is she indeed being unfair by letting her oldest daughter set the parameters of what she can do in her own household, and to avoid favoritism she should offer to look after both the dogs and the baby, or none at all?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# babies# family conflict# pets# lifestyle

Comments / 23

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Man who exposed to nephew that he is adopted and reveals birth parents slammed by wife for exposing family secret

A man who is part of a family-kept secret reveals the truth to the only family member who was kept out of the loop. He has now written a Reddit post about the incident, and explained why his wife is furious with him.

Read full story
1 comments

Husband ordered to sleep on the couch during family vacation refuses arrangement and goes to hotel instead

A man who was planning a vacation visit with his in-laws learned that he was expected to sleep in a rather disagreeable sleeping arrangement. For this reason, he booked a hotel instead, and explained his reasoning in a post on Reddit.

Read full story
50 comments

Single mom who blocked cheating father from contacting daughter shamed for keeping them apart

A single mother of a now 19-year-old girl was recently caught in a massive lie that has caused a huge rift between herself and her daughter. The teen has now written on Reddit about the situation to get advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
4 comments

Working woman fired during 90-day trial period for being 'emotionally unstable' following passing of dog and breakup

A professional woman who was on a trial period with her work recently opened up to her boss about how terrible her week was. However, things didn’t go as planned, as she explains on Reddit that she was fired for being ‘emotionally unstable’.

Read full story
2 comments

Mother who is drowning in debt furious after daughter refuses to pay it off due to childhood mistreatment

A woman who has always lived paycheque to paycheque has asked her daughter to help her out, but the daughter has refused. The daughter has now written on Reddit about how she feels she owes her mother nothing due to favoritism when she was a child.

Read full story
144 comments

Dad who 'ditches' girlfriend to prioritize Netflix-watching with his daughter blasted for choosing child over partner

A woman is furious with her boyfriend after he forgot about their date plans while binge-watching Netflix with his daughter. The father has turned to Reddit to explain why he feels his choice was justified.

Read full story
4 comments

Stepdad shamed for being 'sexist' by wife after stepdaughter refuses to 'clean up' after him

A young woman who has returned to her family home so that she can study for her college finals has complained to her mother about how her stepfather is getting her to clean up after him. The mother has written a Reddit post about the incident to find out whether or not she handled the situation properly.

Read full story
3 comments

College student who was offered free rent and utilities demands compensation for taking care of two dogs

A young woman in university was offered the deal of a lifetime to live rent-free in her sister's apartment, as long as she looked after her sister's two dogs. The student has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she is also justified to demand payments in return for dog sitting.

Read full story
134 comments

Businessman invited to 'conservative' boss' wedding refuses to take girlfriend with him for ‘the way she looks’

A man who was invited to his boss's conservative wedding arrived to pick up his girlfriend and refuse to take her to the event. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for not taking her with him.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman who refused to cook home-made gluten and dairy-free meal for brother's stepdaughter shamed for 'exclusion'

An amateur chef who cooked an elaborate meal for her parents' wedding anniversary was shamed for not doing the same for her brother's stepdaughter. She has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for the way she accommodated her step-niece’s severe food allergies.

Read full story
6 comments

Woman who was labeled 'entitled' demands rich boyfriend pay for $700 plane ticket after she decides to join on vacation

A girlfriend who has decided last minute that she wants to join her boyfriend on his two-week Europe vacation has demanded that he cover all expenses to make it happen. The boyfriend has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for refusing to pay.

Read full story

10-year-old who gets first period doesn't tell her mother about it, resulting in a fight between divorced parents

A divorced father is under fire from his ex-wife for not telling her about their daughter's most recent 'milestone'. He's written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong.

Read full story
10 comments

Widow with phobia of funerals refuses to attend husband's funeral with children, deemed 'selfish' by in-laws

A recent widow who has a significant fear of funerals due to childhood trauma made a rather unique agreement with her husband, who recently passed away unexpectedly from illness.

Read full story
12 comments

9-year-old who isn't being fed properly by his grandparents pleads for father to return home from vacation early

A 9-year-old boy who was staying with his step-grandparents while his father a step-mom went on holiday reached out in distress. The father has now written about the incident on Reddit, and how he rushed home once hearing his son was in trouble.

Read full story
162 comments

Man who is livid after catching his girlfriend's ex in his apartment accuses her of being 'disrespectful'

A young man in a committed relationship was shocked after he caught his girlfriend and her ex hanging out in his apartment. The author has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he should consider leaving her after this incident.

Read full story
26 comments

College student who refuses to babysit 4-year-old causes roommate to miss the birth of his new baby

A college student who is roommates with a single father recently refused to look after the toddler, resulting in the roommate missing the birth of his newborn. The student has taken to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his refusal.

Read full story
68 comments

Divorced mom of 2 who has hidden 'horrible' reason for divorce comes clean to best friend and sister-in-law

A woman who divorced her husband kept the real reason why they separated to herself. But now, as she explains in her Reddit post, she’s come clean to her ex-in-laws about it, and everyone is horrified.

Read full story
49 comments

Entitled neighbor furious after latina housewife refuses to clean her home for free after offers made to others

A latina woman who loves to clean has offered several neighbors to clean their homes for free. But this generosity has been taken for granted, as she explains on Reddit that an entitled neighbor demanded she cleans their home instead.

Read full story
67 comments

Groom with new braces devastated after bride suggests postponing wedding until he 'fixes his smile'

A groom who just got fitted with new braces worries his future wife is ‘ashamed’ of how he looks. The bride has taken to Reddit explaining that she just wants a wedding that is ‘aesthetically pleasing’ in the photos, and her groom’s braces won’t cut it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy