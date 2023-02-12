Grandmother with newborn grandson shamed for choosing baby over daughter's 2 dogs

A new grandma who is so excited about her new grandson backed out on her commitment to look after her daughter's two dogs. She's now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she made the right decision in choosing her new grandson over the beloved pups.

The author, a mom of two adult daughters, explains that her oldest has a 3-month-old son, while her youngest daughter has two dogs and will often travel for work.

The grandmother continues that she often looks after her youngest daughter's dogs when she has to travel for work, however, recent circumstances have changed that agreement, as she details in her post :

"My daughter with the 3 month old works full time and is going back to work as her maternity leave is ending. I work part time but offered to watch my grandson at my house while they are at work. I'd quit my job, which I'm okay doing. We recently had a sit down about watching him and my daughter and husband gave me a list of rules, one they stressed was no animals around the baby.”

The American Kennel Club cautions that it's important to take the introduction of a dog and a new baby carefully. They recommend giving the dog plenty of space to adapt, both mentally and physically, to the new baby in the home.

The author was surprised by this request, as it conflicts with the agreement she already had with her youngest daughter to look after her dogs. When she asked why they made the condition, they cited safety as the reason. The author ultimately chose to watch her grandson because she wants to be involved with his life.

When the author informed her youngest about this change of plans, it didn't exactly go well :

“The dogs can be a bit rambunctious but otherwise behaved. I've been watching her dogs for 3 years. I've informed her that I want to watch my Grandson and because of that I can't watch the dogs as much anymore. Well she did not take that news well and flipped out.”

The youngest daughter doesn't feel that it's fair that she now needs to find other means of taking care of her dogs, and that it's going to financially hurt her significantly.

The author offered an alternative situation, but it wasn't received well either, as she details :

“I told her I can stop by and check on them in the evenings, but I won't have the time to properly take care of her dogs if they were left at her place. She hasn't spoken to me or her sister in the past week.”

Though most parents try to avoid creating a sense of hidden favoritism between their children, this is something that can still happen. The Huffington Post recommends never comparing children, setting them up to compete, or taking sides, to avoid this exact possibility.

Is the author entirely justified to stop looking after her daughter's two dogs when she's traveling, since she's been providing free care for 3 years without complaint and wants to spend more time with her grandson now?

Or is she indeed being unfair by letting her oldest daughter set the parameters of what she can do in her own household, and to avoid favoritism she should offer to look after both the dogs and the baby, or none at all?

