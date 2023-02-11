College student who refuses to babysit 4-year-old causes roommate to miss the birth of his new baby

Gillian Sisley

A college student who is roommates with a single father recently refused to look after the toddler, resulting in the roommate missing the birth of his newborn. The student has taken to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for his refusal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdxHM_0kjo9jMb00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author is a 22-year-old college student whose roommate is 28 years old. His roommate has a 4-year-old child, and it hasn’t been an easy road:

“The mother of the child is deceased and he got together with his now ex gf but broke up 4 months ago. He was expecting a baby w/ her and the baby was born this past wednesday.”

Raising a child as a single parent isn’t easy, but parenting to build a positive relationship with one’s child is the most important thing. RaisingChildren.net suggests making the most of everyday moments, giving positive attention to the child, setting clear rules, and being consistent.

The author continues that he was studying for an exam when his roommate urgently burst into his bedroom:

“His ex gf's mom just called him and said she was in labor and he had to go to the hospital. He started begging me to take his son for few hrs (prbly til midnight) so he could be there for his baby's birth. I declined and said I had so little time left and needed to focus on studying.”

The single dad begged, insisting that the author wouldn’t even know that his kid was there, but the author wasn’t convinced. He describes the child as ‘super hyper’, and still refused, to the single father’s dismay:

“He started raising his voice at me saying I was being mean for no reason and he had no one else he knows that could take his son, I told him he could of prepared for this by hiring a babysitter. He started going off saying that I was being unhelpful on purpose.”

The author told his roommate to get out of his room, which only escalated the argument:

“He said he'd just leave the kid with me then. I told him I'd call the cops as soon he do that which made him back off. He was fuming, he took his son and left and came back the next day telling me that I just caused him to miss the birth of his baby and that he'll never forgive me for what I'd done.”

When it comes to child care arrangements, and though family or loved ones may be willing to offer babysitting from time to time, at the end of the day it’s the parent’s responsibility to arrange for safe child care, as detailed by Finding Quality Childcare.

What do you think?

Was the author truly cruel by refusing to look after his roommate’s 4-year-old so that the father could attend the birth of his baby?

Or is it not the college student’s responsibility to offer babysitting for his roommate last minute when he has an exam to study for, and the single father should have planned better and can’t blame someone else for his lack of preparation?

