Divorced mom of 2 who has hidden 'horrible' reason for divorce comes clean to best friend and sister-in-law

A woman who divorced her husband kept the real reason why they separated to herself. But now, as she explains in her Reddit post , she’s come clean to her ex-in-laws about it, and everyone is horrified.

A divorcee in her 30s explains that she met her sister-in-law, Mary, when they both attended university together. They were roommates in the same flat. That said, Mary introduced the author to a very special someone:

“She actually introduced me to her brother “John” whom I dated and eventually married 8 years ago. We have 2 kids age 3 & 5. Mary was thrilled for us, she had a close relationship with John, and remained best friends with me.”

She continues that her ex-husband John is intelligent and competitive, and thus went into an ‘intense career field’. However, this caused some issues for the author’s spouse:

“Unfortunately he turned towards alcoholism to cope with an intense job. He started seeing a therapist who helped him identify his triggers, he drank less, and then he quit therapy thinking he was fixed. He started drinking more again after awhile. He did the “find a therapist, control his drinking, quit therapy” process 4 times over 5 years.”

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is a very concerning addiction that affects nearly 15 million people in the US over the age of 12. It is also found that less than 10% of sufferers seek treatment for AUD.

The pair had two children together, and though her husband would drink less he never really got ‘fully sober’. This caused a lot of issues in their marriage, and her husband begged her not to tell his sister Mary about his drinking problem as long as he was working on it. She complied with his request.

That said, because the author was not honest with her best friend, when she decided to file for divorce, Mary blamed the author for breaking the family up and fighting for primary custody. That was when the author chose to be honest about the situation :

“Mary blamed me for the divorce and wanted to end our friendship so I told her the truth: that I loved him and still do but I wasn’t willing to spend the rest of my life and ruin my kids childhood setting ourselves up for disappointment over and over again when he wouldn’t stay in therapy or stay sober.”

Mary was very emotional once she learned the entire truth, as she and her parents didn’t know any of this was going on in the relationship. But her ex-husband is furious with her :

“John’s now extremely upset at me for spilling his secret that I’d promised to keep because “Mary’s image of him is now rubbish” and his parents are disappointed in him too. I think I had a right to explain myself to my best friend, and I no longer had a promise to keep after he broke his end of it.”

What do you think?

Was the author in the wrong to be honest about why she chose to pursue divorce, since she promised her husband she wouldn’t?

Or did the husband break his end of the deal, and fail his family enough times that he is the only one responsible for the truth of his own actions being exposed?

