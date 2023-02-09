Woman who makes over $100k per year branded as 'cheap' by boyfriend who makes far less income

A man who has a pharmacist girlfriend making over six figures has turned to Reddit about his frustrations related to her spending habits, and is wondering whether or not he's justified in being frustrated with her.

The author begins his post by explaining that his pharmacist girlfriend makes over $100,000 a year, but the two have very different spending philosophies. He clarifies :

“[She] is still the cheapest person I know. She spent about 4 months drooling over a handbag that cost about $600. She uses a tattered bag from college and said she needs one but can’t bring herself to buy one. I bought it for her for Christmas and when I gave it to her she got mad at me for wasting my money. She did apologize after saying she loves it but $600 is too much to spend on a bag.”

One of the biggest things couples fight about is money, and having different spending habits can cause significant rifts between two people. Talking about these values early and openly is essential to having a healthy relationship.

The restrictions for how she spends her money don't stop there :

"She never wants to eat out. Like at all. I usually eat out 2-3 times a week but it’s hard to get her to eat out even once a month. She always says she can make the same thing for cheaper and will only eat out after some pleading from me. She doesn’t tip very high either only 15% usually.”

He continues that she won't ever buy coffee, but makes her own at home. She also makes her own bread, only buys things on sale, and when she and the author moved in together she wouldn't buy anything new from IKEA and only bought from Facebook marketplace.

Though the author agrees with saving money he thinks that it is 'gross to use someone's leftovers'.

That said, the author's brother was going to be in town and he tried to convince his girlfriend to go out to a trendy restaurant to celebrate. She offered that they eat in instead, and that she would make the Japanese curry that his brother likes so much, to which the author retorted :

"I told her to stop being so cheap we barely eat out anyway and if she doesn’t want to pay I will. She got mad and accused me of being [rude] and refused to talk to me since.”

For some people, spending money is just not something they're comfortable with. While some people may call this frugal or cheap, every person's relationship with money is different and should be respected, as explained by Readers Digest .

