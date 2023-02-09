Man who borrowed $620 from future sister-in-law for engagement ring refuses to pay her back money he owes

A man who was loaned over $600 to purchase an engagement ring has failed to repay the person he borrowed the money from. His future sister-in-law has written a post on Mumsnet requesting advice on how she should proceed.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by explaining that her sister has a partner who has wanted to propose for some time but didn't have the funds to do so.

For this reason, the author decided to lend a helping hand, as she explains :

“I lent my sister’s partner £500 for an engagement ring so it would go undetected (joint bank account) which he said he’d pay back after he popped the question.”

Engagement rings are no small cost. The average engagement ring in the US is around $5,500, according to American Express . 7% of Americans pay over $10,000.

It's been a month since her sister got engaged, however, the author hasn't received her money back :

"Truthfully, I’m not desperate for the money and things are tight for them. However I would like it back soon and was hoping he would be more proactive in trying to repay me.”

The author was happy to help her sister's dream come true, however, she's starting to have second thoughts about lending the money in the first place, she explains in her post :

“I feel I didn’t set clear enough boundaries as I was excited for my sister and I also assumed he would want to pay me back as soon as possible, and that assumption was wrong. I know if I owed someone a large amount of money I would at least want to explain when/how I will pay that person back.”

She's now unsure of how to ask for the money back without making things awkward or causing tension in her relationship.

When a loved one owes you money, it can be very uncomfortable to ask them to pay you back. However, as detailed by AP News , gently broaching the topic is important to jumpstart debt repayment at times.

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely go to her future brother-in-law and ask him outright for the money, considering he said he’d pay her back after he proposed?

Or is one month not long enough to wait for repayment from a couple who are on a tight budget? And she should give it a bit more time?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).