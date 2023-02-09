Working parent who transformed 21-year-old's bedroom into an office refuses to turn it back into bedroom for child

A parent who works from home decided to convert his daughter's bedroom to an office after she moved out to live with her boyfriend. However, she’s declared she’s moving back in and wants her old room back. The parent has written a post on Reddit about how he refused to convert his office back to a bedroom for her, which has resulted in family tension.

The author explains that he has a 21-year-old daughter who two years ago moved out to live with her boyfriend.

With her moving out came a career change for the author as well, as he explains :

“Just after she moved out I started working for a different company that allowed working from home so I turned my daughter's bedroom into a home office. Half of my job is talking to clients on zoom so I needed a quiet place in the house.”

Due to the pandemic, there was a boom in employees working from home. Statistics taken in January 2023 found that 90% of workers tried remote working during the pandemic, and reported being just as productive and even happier than working in the office.

The author continues that a week ago his daughter announced that she was going to move back into her parents' home because her boyfriend was getting a job abroad and she didn't want to go along with him. The parents agreed to let her move back in, but on one condition :

“We have a spare room in our house that we used to use as a guest bedroom but we haven't had any overnight guests in years so we just decided that she could move in there.”

The daughter just moved back in, however, she's not exactly happy about her new living arrangement:

“She's been constantly nagging us to get her old bedroom back because it's bigger and is on a separate floor so there's more privacy. We told her that I need my office but now she somehow managed to get my wife on her side and they're both nagging me. I told them point blank that I'm not giving up my office. And now they're treating me like I'm the enemy.”

Another significant trend seen during the pandemic was a growing group of "boomerang kids", referring to adult children who ultimately return to their parents' or grandparents' home after they've moved out. This trend is associated with a rapid growth in living costs and unemployment related to the pandemic, as reported by BBC .

Is the author entirely justified to keep his home office, which he works for most of the time, considering he owns the house and his daughter chose to move out, to begin with?

Or is a child's bedroom always going to belong to them, even if it gets converted, and she should be given more privacy from her younger siblings and everyone else in the rest of the house?

