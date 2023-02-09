Woman left stranded at restaurant after her boyfriend walks out following a 'weird comment' he made

A woman was abandoned by her boyfriend at a restaurant after he made a comment that she deemed as 'weird'. The boyfriend has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for walking out on her.

The author begins by explaining that he and his girlfriend were out for dinner at a restaurant when she got a text from a best friend.

The best friend had just given birth to a baby, as he explains :

"[My girlfriend] said "omg she got a C section." She works as a nurse so she then explained to me the type of incision they make for that and how it'll leave a scar.”

Data indicates that 32% of live births in the United States in 2021 were delivered by cesarean section. Some common risks associated with c-sections are infections from the wound, increased pain, and abnormal discharges.

But rather than passing along words of celebration or congratulations, the author made the following remark :

“I then, as a joke, said "at least she'll still be tight down there."

His girlfriend immediately gave him a baffled look and told him that was a ‘weird comment’ to make about her friend. The author retorted that it was a ‘normal’ joke to make, but his girlfriend disagreed.

Though the author wanted to drop the conversation, his girlfriend insisted on talking about it further. He didn't take her pushing him very well:

"I said to her "youre so insecure" and she then goes "does it make you feel good to call me that?" so then I got really frustrated, got up, and walked out of the restaurant and drove home.”

The author was the one to drive the two of them to the restaurant, so he left his girlfriend stranded, and although she tried to call him several times, he turned off his phone. Once she got back to his apartment, she was not pleased :

“She showed up at our apartment 30min later and was really pissed called me an asshole and over reacted, and that she waited in the cold for 20 min for an uber.”

Was the author justified to walk out of the restaurant on his girlfriend, considering he told her to drop the subject but she continued to push him?

Or did the girlfriend have good reason to press the issue of his strange comment, and the author is showing just how unhealthy a partner he is by throwing a temper tantrum and storming out after being asked to explain himself in a mature and reasonable way?

