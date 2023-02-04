Mother of 2 forbids youngest daughter from eldest's wedding over inappropriate dress slit and emo jewelry

Gillian Sisley

A mom of 2 who was attending her oldest child’s wedding banned her youngest from attending because she wasn’t dressed appropriately for the event. She has since written a Reddit post to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for her decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuARv_0kbxdlkL00
Photo byPhoto by CONNOR BOTTS on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author of the post has two daughters, Ashley who is 26, and Alex who is 15. Unfortunately, the sisters have a strained relationship due to their age difference.

However, they’ve been bridging the gap, as the author details in her post:

“They have been getting closer since Ashley let Alex help plan the wedding, it was really nice of her to include her in this.”

Weddings can be something that sparks some real tension between family members. The biggest reasons for this include heightened anticipation, old issues coming back up to the surface, and new resentments being created.

However, the wedding day didn’t go quite as planned. The author explains:

The wedding was yesterday and Alex was supposed to wear the dress she got which was sage green. Alex normally wears emo clothes at the moment, which is fine. She came down in the green dress and had put a large slit in it that does up to her thigh. She also added a skull necklace, earnings, punk rock boots and really dark makeup.”

The author told Alex that her outfit was inappropriate for the formal wedding and asked her to remove the jewelry and fix the slit, but Alex refused and stayed home.

The author's husband was furious with his wife and called her a jerk. The author is fine with Alex expressing herself, but feels that there is a time and place for such expression. She further explains:

“The slit was so high I could see her underwear as she walked fast, not to mention the jewelry was huge. I just don't get why she would do that, it was inappropriate to dress like that for the event, there is a time and place.”

Even the bride, Ashley, was okay with Alex missing the wedding, as she also didn’t want her sister wearing an inappropriate outfit.

What do you think?

Was the author justified in making her daughter stay home from the wedding, all because of the dress she was wearing?

Or did she overreact by banning her youngest daughter from her eldest daughter’s wedding, leaving her youngest to not be able to experience her oldest’s wedding?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parents# family relationships# children# family conflict# lifestyle

Comments / 51

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Woman who makes over $100k per year branded as 'cheap' by boyfriend who makes far less income

A man who has a pharmacist girlfriend making over six figures has turned to Reddit about his frustrations related to her spending habits, and is wondering whether or not he's justified in being frustrated with her.

Read full story
8 comments

Man who borrowed $620 from future sister-in-law for engagement ring refuses to pay her back money he owes

A man who was loaned over $600 to purchase an engagement ring has failed to repay the person he borrowed the money from. His future sister-in-law has written a post on Mumsnet requesting advice on how she should proceed.

Read full story
4 comments

Working parent who transformed 21-year-old's bedroom into an office refuses to turn it back into bedroom for child

A parent who works from home decided to convert his daughter's bedroom to an office after she moved out to live with her boyfriend. However, she’s declared she’s moving back in and wants her old room back. The parent has written a post on Reddit about how he refused to convert his office back to a bedroom for her, which has resulted in family tension.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman left stranded at restaurant after her boyfriend walks out following a 'weird comment' he made

A woman was abandoned by her boyfriend at a restaurant after he made a comment that she deemed as 'weird'. The boyfriend has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for walking out on her.

Read full story
3 comments

Sister-in-law who body-shamed bride-to-be offended after being told she has a 'large nose'

A woman who decided to tell her future sister-in-law that she is too flat-chested has now found herself deeply offended after the tables were turned. The sister-in-law has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not her comeback was warranted, or crossed the line.

Read full story
23 comments

17-year-old who only plays video games told to go to university, get a job, or 'get out' by frustrated father

A teenage boy who has no interests other than his computer has been given the ultimatum by his father to go back to school, get employment, or be kicked out of the house. The father has written a Reddit post to find out whether or not his ultimatum is fair.

Read full story
19 comments

Teen who labels uncle a 'bad father' refuses to apologize after he forgets daughter's birthday for second year in a row

A father who consistently forgets his daughter's age has been chastised by his niece and called a bad father. The teen has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for giving him this label.

Read full story
4 comments

Vegan man who swears by 'clean eating' angers husband by 'tricking' him into eating a vegan meal

A man who is a committed vegan tricked his non-vegan husband into eating a meal that had no meat in it, and has turned to Reddit to ask whether or not he was in the wrong for secretly feeding his husband a vegan lasagna.

Read full story
7 comments

Man who has trouble finding love devastated after friend tells him he is lonely because he 'smells disgusting'

A man who has lamented to his best friend that he’s lonely and can’t find a girlfriend has received a brutally honest review from his best friend. The best friend has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for being honest with him.

Read full story
41 comments

Grandmother who ‘favors’ biological grandchildren over step-grandkid chastised for treating stepchild as ‘less-than’

A woman with both biological and step-grandchildren has been called out for showing favoritism toward certain grandchildren and not others. One of the parents has written a Reddit post to find out whether they handled the situation correctly.

Read full story
5 comments

Foreign woman who is 'sick of friend' shamed for humiliating her in front of friends to prove a point

A Brazilian woman living in America has been chastised by her group of friends for humiliating one of them as a way to ‘make a point’. She’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for her behavior.

Read full story
3 comments

Widowed mother of 3 kicks out mistress of deceased husband from the funeral after she shows up unannounced

A woman who recently lost her husband was shocked to see that his mistress had the nerve to show up to the funeral, resulting in her kicking the mistress out of the celebration of life. She has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was wrong for her actions.

Read full story
108 comments

Wife who gained 8lbs after birth of child shamed by her husband who suggests a fitness regime to lose weight

A woman who has now been shamed by her husband for not being ‘petite’ enough after giving birth to their child. She has now written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not she was justified in how she handled the situation.

Read full story
15 comments

New mom who kicked out her boyfriend demands 19-year-old help raise the fatherless baby with free childcare

A woman who split with the father of her baby has now turned to her teenage friend to help raise the couple’s baby, but the teen is refusing to step up. She has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story
36 comments

17-year-old who doesn't see stepdad as 'part of the family' shamed by mother for treatment of her husband

A teen who doesn’t consider her mom’s new husband a legitimate member of their family has been scolded for her behavior toward the new addition. The mother has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for how she handled the situation.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman who was hounded by pregnant friend 'ruins' gender reveal party by breaking her promise

A woman who was asked by her pregnant friend to bring a gender reveal cannon to the event didn’t end up following through after being harassed. She’s now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story
11 comments

Bride set on child-free wedding blasted online by uninvited parents whose destructive kids ruined previous wedding

A bride who witnessed at her own sister’s wedding the destruction that children can cause at such an event, has decided to go child-free for her own celebration. After certain families that were removed from her guest list confronted her about it, the author wrote a Reddit post to ask whether or not she is in the wrong for choosing to go child-free for her big day.

Read full story
141 comments

Father who prioritized terminally ill stepson rejected by his adult child after requesting financial support

A man who recently lost his stepson to cancer, as well as finalizing a divorce with his wife, has come back around to his biological son to ask for financial and moral support. The now adult son has refused both of his father's requests, and has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was justified in doing so.

Read full story

Woman with disability devastated after her husband refuses to drive her to son's wedding as he wasn't invited

A woman living with a disability who was hoping to attend her son’s wedding is beyond heartbroken after her husband refuses to drive her to the event, exclusively because he wasn’t invited himself. The husband has written a Reddit post asking whether or not he was wrong to refuse.

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy