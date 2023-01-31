Divorced father who fed 10-year-old daughter onions despite ex-wife’s instructions shamed for being petty and spiteful

A man with a 10-year-old insists on continually feeding his daughter onions despite his ex-wife putting them on her child’s ‘no eat’ list. The father has written about the incident on Reddit to ask whether or not he’s in the wrong.

The author, a father of a 10-year-old girl, is divorced and co-parents his child with his ex-wife. Though they share 50/50 custody, co-parenting doesn’t always work out well for them, as he clarifies in his post :

“My ex likes to tell me what I should and shouldn't do on my custody days, and I generally ignore her, because there is a reason we divorced. She has a list of food she doesn't want our daughter to eat, and I don't pay attention to her list.”

When it comes to co-parenting, there are a lot of difficulties and obstacles that ex-spouses can encounter, as detailed by child psychology experts in The Huffington Post. Some of the most common struggles are having to give up control, dealing with an uncooperative ex, and maintaining consistency between both households.

To further explain their co-parenting arrangements, the author indicates that he drops his daughter off at school in the mornings, and her mother picks her up in the afternoons. This, however, recently caused a rift between both parents:

“She called me yesterday to say she was cleaning our daughter's lunchbox and found onion slivers and asked if any of the lunch I packed her had onions. I said yes, it did. She said that onions were on her list. I said I didn't care.”

His ex then explained that onions would make their daughter ‘smell bad’, and that she would get ‘bullied’ by her peers if she ate them.

But the author made it clear that their daughter loves onions, and that she also showers at his home, so he will continue to feed their daughter onions despite the ex’s demands for him to stop.

Blake and Detchemendy Law Firm explains that some of the things that can most break down a co-parenting relationship are lack of communication, holding resentment against the other parent, and differences in discipline tactics. With these in mind, it is in the child’s best interest for co-parents to actively work through these issues together and reach resolution of some kind.

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely continue feeding his daughter onions, since she likes them and they’re not harmful to her health in any way?

Or should the author take his ex-wife’s comfort levels more seriously, and if she doesn’t want their daughter eating onions, he should follow suit just to keep the peace?

