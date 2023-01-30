18-year-old teen mom who left her baby in her mother's care horrified after her mother refuses to give the baby back

An 18-year-old who had a surprise baby with her high school boyfriend is devastated after her mother, who offered to temporarily care for the baby, is now refusing to return the child to its parents. The teen mom’s twin sister has taken to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, an 18-year-old who just graduated high school, explains that her twin sister had a baby several months ago. The young parents are ‘very responsible’, and the 18-year-old father secured a job in another city.

Because the young family will relocate their entire lives, the parents made a child care agreement with the author’s mother :

“They’re about 4 hours away. They moved and have been done for almost 2 weeks now. They agreed to leave the baby here (I still live at home with my mom) while they move everything. I FaceTime my sister every day and she shows me her daughter's room, and it’s beautiful.”

Raising children is a hard enough feat, but it gets exceptionally more difficult when the parents are teenagers who don’t have everything in their life sorted or secured yet.

The young mom obviously misses her baby very much, and is very excited to be reunited with her child after two weeks apart. However, things aren’t going as planned, as the author explains :

“My mom said no and that she abandoned her and that she’s a gold digger. Then her boyfriend called and my mom said the same thing. They’ve been going back and fourth for 2 days.”

The author’s twin finally called up to say that she’s ‘not playing any more games with their Mom’, and claimed that she was driving home the next morning to ‘ demand her daughter back ’:

“If my mom doesn’t give her up she says she’ll get the police involved, get attorneys involved and do whatever it takes to be reunited with her daughter. After that conversation I went downstairs to talk to my mom. I said she should give my sister her daughter back. She said “your sister abandoned this baby, she doesn’t deserve her.”

HealthyChildren.org states that teen parents are likely to struggle more than parents who choose to have children later in life. Struggles are likely to include obtaining financial security, finishing school, and securing quality child care.

The teen mother showed up at her mom’s house and demanded her daughter back. The author’s mom resisted, refusing to give the baby back. However, when the author’s mom was distracted, her twin sister took action :

“My sister just went upstairs into my moms room, picked up her daughter, and ran out. She is gone now, but I’m meeting her for breakfast soon while she’s in town. Mom is crying saying “my daughter is heartless” and is “too young to be a mom.”

What do you think?

Did the author’s mother have a point, in that her 18-year-old is too young to be raising a baby, and thus the child should be raised by another relative?

Or is the author’s mother entitled and delusional to think that she can just kidnap her daughter’s baby, all because she doesn’t approve of her?

